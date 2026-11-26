The Sofia City Court has still not announced its decision on the appeals filed by the three minors accused of indecent acts involving a 15-year-old girl in Sofia. The court must decide whether to uphold the most severe remand measure – “detention in custody” – or replace it with a less severe one. The decision will be final.

The accused are 14, 15 and 16 years old. They entered the courtroom without concealing their faces, accompanied by their parents. After the hearing began, the court withdrew to issue its ruling, and the three were escorted from the courtroom.

How the case over the remand measure came about

According to the investigation, the incident took place at the end of October during a party in an apartment in Sofia. More than 10 young people were present. The Sofia District Court has already remanded the three boys in custody, but they appealed the decision before the city court.

The prosecution has also brought charges against an adult man who is alleged to have participated in filming the videos. Separately, police are investigating a shooting, with checks under way to determine whether one of the boys fired at another girl. Both lines of inquiry are part of the ongoing investigation.

Until the court’s ruling is announced, it is unclear whether the three accused will remain in custody. The bTV report did not state that a decision had been issued by the time of the hearing.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg