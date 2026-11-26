Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov has attempted to recuse himself as an expert in the case concerning the chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway, in which 13 people were killed. According to him, his recusal was not accepted.

“They did not accept my recusal, and they are not accepting it at the moment. Now I have a petition signed by 10,000 people, as I understand it, calling for me to be removed from the expert examination. Of course, there is no problem at all. They only need to hint at it and I will step down immediately. I no longer want to prepare this expert report. It is simply the dead who compel me to do the work,” Karapetkov said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Nikolay Popov, the father of the deceased Siyana, announced that he would submit a petition with more than 10,000 signatures calling for Karapetkov to be removed as an expert witness in the case. Popov insists that the investigation should be objective and independent and called on political forces to publicly state their positions.

“More than 10,000 Bulgarian citizens are calling for an objective and independent investigation,” Nikolay Popov wrote.

Popov is also connected to the other case involving the expert. Karapetkov was an expert witness in the case concerning Siyana’s death, while the public challenge to his work led to calls for his removal from the proceedings concerning the crash on the Trakia Motorway as well.

Investigation into coercion through threats

The Pleven Prosecutor’s Office is supervising a General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime investigation into coercion through threats, with Karapetkov at its center. During a search of his home in Sliven, a laptop, a flash drive, documents and a mobile phone were found and seized, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

In this investigation, Karapetkov has the status of a witness, his lawyer Dimitar Markovski said. He stated that the procedural investigative actions carried out had seriously affected the expert’s health and that he would probably need to be hospitalized.

At present, it remains unclear whether Karapetkov will be replaced in preparing the expert report in the case concerning the chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Motorway. The decision on his participation as an expert witness is yet to be made by the competent authority.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg