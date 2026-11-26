Around 30 relatives and neighbours pelted police officers with stones and other makeshift objects while they were detaining a wanted 38-year-old man in Sofia’s Fakulteta neighbourhood. The incident took place on 24 November, the Interior Ministry and bTV reported.

Officers from the Third District Police Department searched a house in the neighbourhood after receiving information that a man wanted nationwide and subject to an enforceable sentence was there. When he was located and detained, he resisted, prompting the police to use a Taser.

“During the search, when he was located and detained, the 38-year-old man put up fierce resistance, which necessitated the use of a support device – a Taser,” the Interior Ministry said.

Meanwhile, a group of around 30 local residents gathered at the scene. According to police, they attacked the officers with stones and other objects. To bring the situation under control, officers from the Specialised Police Forces Department of the Sofia Directorate of Interior arrived to assist the district police team.

One police officer sustained minor injuries during the operation. He was taken to a medical facility for examination and was subsequently released.

Three men, aged 25, 26 and 40, were detained for up to 24 hours. The Interior Ministry said they were known to police for robberies and thefts.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case. The two younger men have been charged and placed in custody for up to 72 hours. The prosecution is expected to decide on the subsequent steps in the proceedings.