Two police officers are the subject of a disciplinary investigation following a report of possible violence against a 26-year-old man with a mental illness in Kotel. The incident took place on Tuesday evening at an establishment in the city center. According to bTV, eyewitnesses have provided video footage showing officers escorting a handcuffed man outside, dragging him and hitting him.

According to accounts by children who were present at the scene, the man entered the establishment to warm up, after which the bartender called the police. “He just came in to warm up. The bartender called the police, they came and started beating him,” the witnesses told bTV. They also claim that the man was hit in the face, stripped and taken to a police vehicle.

The incident took place in front of students who were in the hall. Some of them said that after the incident they were afraid to go outside and did not attend school. The identities of the underage witnesses have not been disclosed.

The man has been admitted for psychiatric treatment

The 26-year-old man has a mental illness and has undergone treatment several times. His mother and grandmother had previously cared for him, but after their deaths he was left alone. Residents of Kotel describe him as calm and non-confrontational.

“He is not an aggressive child, he is so frail that if you push him, he will fall. Since they are police officers, do they have such rights?” commented Dimitar Adandzhev.

After being detained, the man was sent for treatment in a psychiatric ward. bTV reports that the officers’ actions are being investigated by the Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior.

The prosecution service is also investigating the case

The District Prosecutor’s Office is investigating whether there is evidence of police violence. So far, no results have been announced from the disciplinary and prosecutorial investigations, nor has there been any information about charges being brought against the police officers. The final assessment of their actions will be made after the investigations are completed.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg