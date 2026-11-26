The District Court in Burgas remanded 66-year-old Asen Vasilev from Sofia in custody. He is charged with intentionally causing death in a crash on the Trakia motorway. A 62-year-old woman, who was a school principal, died in the incident on November 9. According to the prosecution, the defendant’s car was travelling at 251 km/h in a zone where the speed limit was 140 km/h.

The investigation indicates that Vasilev’s car caught up with and struck the woman’s vehicle from behind. The prosecution maintains that the vehicle continued travelling at over 200 km/h immediately before the collision. The charge is intentional causation of death in violation of traffic rules, but the defendant’s guilt has not yet been established by a final conviction.

Speed data extracted from the vehicle

The exact speed was established through a technical examination of information from the vehicle’s electronic module. According to the prosecution, the system stores data from the five seconds before the crash, and the data are encrypted and cannot be altered.

“This speed makes it impossible for both the driver and all other road users to adapt their actions and reactions accordingly,” said prosecutor Manuel Manev of the Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office.

At the moment of the collision, the vehicle automatically sent a signal to the 112 emergency number. According to the prosecution, the measured braking distance was short. During questioning, Vasilev stated that the woman who died had entered his lane immediately before the crash.

Discrepancy in the data on the violations

The report on the case states that a check of the defendant’s traffic record shows nine registered violations over the past two years, most of them related to speeding. The same information was also cited by Nova TV.

However, the Bulgarian National Radio quoted prosecutor Manev as saying that there had been a total of 11 violations of the Road Traffic Act during the same period. The discrepancy has not been publicly clarified in the available information and does not allow for a definitive single figure to be given without an additional review of the case file.

The court imposed the most severe remand measure – “detention in custody”. The ruling may be appealed before the Burgas Court of Appeal. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: dunavmost.com, nova.bg, bnrnews.bg