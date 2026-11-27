A group of Olympique de Marseille supporters attacked a section of Levski fans at the Vélodrome stadium minutes before the start of the match between the two teams. According to accounts from NOVA special correspondents Yasen Deyanov and Kiril Pamukliyski, the attack began 8–10 minutes before the first referee’s whistle and continued until the start of the game.

According to the journalists, around 200–300 home supporters took part in the attack. They were carrying sticks, iron pipes, belts, bats, firecrackers and signal flares. Victims also reported knives, but this detail has not been officially confirmed in the information provided.

“It seemed less like clashes and more like a beating—we could even speak of attempted murder when people are thrown five or six metres down and hit the concrete,” Yasen Deyanov told NOVA. He described a man falling from one level of the stand onto a concrete area, as well as cases in which women and men were hit with belts and pipes.

Delayed medical assistance and lack of security

According to Kiril Pamukliyski, one of the most seriously injured Bulgarians suffered a traumatic brain injury. “The most seriously injured person among the Levski fans—the ambulance took him from the stadium to the hospital more than 40 minutes late. In other words, he was in serious condition there for 40 minutes—in the corridors, on a stretcher,” he said.

Pamukliyski said that there had been two or three stewards in the affected sections, who, according to the fans’ accounts, withdrew when the attackers headed towards them. The correspondents also claimed that the police entered the stadium around 20 minutes after the attack began.

Reports on the number of injured people vary. NOVA’s correspondents speak of between 20 and 40 people, while AFP cited the French police as saying that 11 Bulgarians had been injured—five were taken to hospital, while six received medical assistance on the spot.

No confirmed arrests of Bulgarians

As of this morning, Bulgaria’s Consul General in Lyon, Nadya Zhivkova-Vaneva, told BNT that no Bulgarian citizen had been arrested and that no Bulgarian was in hospital. She specified that five injured people had initially been taken to medical facilities, but were later discharged or left the hospitals.

The match began as scheduled despite the violence and ended with a 1–0 victory for Olympique de Marseille. According to NOVA, there had been a discussion at half-time about whether the match should be abandoned, but the police and the UEFA delegate decided that this could lead to further unrest.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack and assured Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev that those responsible would not go unpunished. Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it would send a diplomatic note to the French side, insisting on a full investigation.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, afp.com