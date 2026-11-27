Five minors were detained for 24 hours and subsequently released without charges being filed after a fight between teenagers near two schools in Plovdiv. The conflict took place near a fast-food restaurant close to the Hristo Botev Vocational High School of Interior Architecture and Woodworking and the Commercial High School.

According to police, those detained are aged 15 and 16. A total of 11 youths were involved in the fight, according to information cited by eyewitnesses. No one suffered serious injuries, law enforcement authorities reported.

The incident was captured by security cameras. The footage shows one group approaching the other, followed by verbal threats, and shortly afterward a physical altercation breaks out. One of the boys is knocked to the ground and kicked.

According to police information, the cause was a previous feud between two of the participants. There is no evidence that the conflict was provoked by football loyalties. According to NOVA, one group was from the Woodworking High School, while the other was from the city's Mechanical Engineering High School.

Eyewitness tried to stop the fight

Zornitsa Panayotova, who works at the nearby restaurant, said she saw five youths wearing hoodies and masks harassing her customers.

„One of them attacked one of the children who were here, and they started fighting. It all happened very quickly,“ Panayotova told NOVA.

According to her, one of the boys was knocked down and kicked. She said there was redness and bruising around his eye. After the fight, the youths who had attacked him fled, while the injured boy went into the restaurant to wash himself.

Eyewitnesses also said that two police patrols had been a few meters from the scene because of a traffic accident that occurred at the same time.

Another case of aggression among students

The incident follows another mass fight between students in Plovdiv. In September, 13 children aged between 13 and 15 fought in the city center. The conflict began after tensions arose between two boys and escalated after their friends joined them. One of the children was examined by an Emergency Medical Service team and released with minor injuries.

In the same month, Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov said that around 400 children in the city were under the supervision of institutions because of aggressive behavior. The investigation into the specific incident near the schools is ongoing, but there are currently no suspects.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg