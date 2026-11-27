Police have detained a 39-year-old driver who was operating a vehicle with 2.96 per mille alcohol in the Ruen area. The man was stopped for inspection at around 13:30 on the road between the villages of Rozhden and Sini Rid.

The driver was detained for up to 24 hours, and fast-track proceedings have been initiated in the case. There is no information about a traffic accident.

Another case involving a high concentration

This is another case in the area involving driving after consuming a large amount of alcohol. On July 8, a 52-year-old man was detained near the village of Razhitsa after his test showed 3.26 per mille.

During that inspection, the driver refused to provide a blood sample for chemical analysis. The information about the case was published by BNR Burgas, which reported that the man had been detained for 24 hours and that fast-track proceedings had been initiated against him.

This means that the current case involving 2.96 per mille is not the highest level recorded in the Ruen area this year, although the concentration is significantly above the threshold at which driving is considered a crime.

What happens next

Driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol concentration above 1.2 per mille is a crime under the Criminal Code. Following the driver's detention, the investigation must establish the circumstances surrounding the inspection and the test result. At this stage, there is no information about charges being brought or a court ruling.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg