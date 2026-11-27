Police in Karnobat sanctioned 65 drivers during three days of checks on the road network in the municipality. A drone was used in the operation, while 272 motor vehicles were checked, the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Tickets were issued to 54 drivers, while reports establishing administrative violations were drawn up against another 11. Compulsory administrative measures were imposed in five cases.

Aerial surveillance was used to document improper overtaking, failure to yield and failure to comply with road markings. Alongside the drone, police teams carried out mobile linear control on busy and high-risk sections.

Vehicles’ readiness for winter is also being checked

The operation is part of the “Winter” campaign. Officers monitored the vehicles’ technical condition, the state of the tires, the lights and visibility through the windows.

The drone was provided for the needs of the Karnobat District Police Department by the municipality in July 2026. In addition to traffic control, the equipment is intended for monitoring high-risk sections and supporting police operations during serious accidents and search operations.

Police said: “Checks in the municipality will continue in the coming days.”

Sources: bnrnews.bg, flagman.bg