The court in Kočani has ordered the preparation of a technical “super-expertise” in the case against Iva Mihaylova. The decision was taken after a nine-hour hearing due to discrepancies between the conclusions of the expert witnesses presented by the prosecution and the defense. The next hearing has been scheduled for January, when the expert examination is expected to be completed.

The court has also ordered an additional examination of the medical documents recommending that Mihaylova receive treatment in Bulgaria. The request was made by the prosecutor, who also insisted that the system for booking medical appointments, “My Appointment”, be examined.

Dispute over the location of the impact

During the hearing, the prosecution questioned the two experts who, at the request of the defense, had prepared a report on the mechanism of the crash. According to them, the collision between the two vehicles occurred in Iva Mihaylova’s lane.

Earlier, the court had also heard an expert whose assessment indicated that the other vehicle had entered Mihaylova’s lane. The prosecution described the report prepared at the request of the defense as “biased, unsubstantiated and unprofessional”. This contradiction was among the reasons why the court ordered the new technical expert examination.

A forensic pathologist from Shtip, who had prepared an expert report on the injuries sustained by the other driver, was also questioned. He suffered serious bodily injuries that endangered his life. One person died in the crash, which occurred in October 2025 in the Republic of North Macedonia.

Request to participate via video link denied

Iva Mihaylova, who is in Bulgaria, was not granted permission to participate in the hearing via videoconference. An outpatient record from a Bulgarian medical facility had been submitted with the new request.

“There is no new evidence corresponding to such a request,” the judge in the case said. Mihaylova’s lawyer in Bulgaria, Nikolay Dimitrov, has already appealed a similar decision from a previous hearing, but the court found no grounds to uphold it.

Mihaylova holds Bulgarian and Macedonian citizenship and has been charged with a serious offense related to road traffic safety in North Macedonia. The trial at the Basic Court in Kočani began on July 6, 2026. The new super-expertise will have to clarify the disputed circumstances surrounding the mechanism of the collision before the proceedings continue in January.

Sources: dariknews.bg, btvnovinite.bg