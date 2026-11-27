A mother and her 17-year-old daughter were hit on a pedestrian crossing in Veliko Tarnovo. The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on a busy boulevard.

The 53-year-old woman has been admitted to the intensive care unit at the Veliko Tarnovo hospital with a brain hemorrhage. Her condition is serious, and her life is in danger.

Her daughter was examined. According to BNT, the girl did not suffer serious injuries and was discharged.

The causes of the crash are being clarified. An inspection was carried out at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Another incident involving a pedestrian in the city

The case is the latest serious incident involving a pedestrian in Veliko Tarnovo this year. In July, a female pedestrian died after being hit by a bus on a pedestrian crossing in the city center, BTA reported. In August, a 13-year-old girl was injured after being hit on a pedestrian crossing, but was discharged for home treatment after examination.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg