A 21-year-old man has been detained for the murder of his father in Sofia. The victim was a 48-year-old man whose body was found on November 27 in the area of Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard and Kosta Stoyanov Street, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry reported.

The alert was filed at around 6 a.m. A medical team arrived at the scene and pronounced the man dead. According to initial information, stab wounds, probably inflicted with a knife, were found on his body.

„A 21-year-old man, the victim’s son, has been detained for the murder in the area of Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard,“ the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry reported.

After the alert was filed, police initially searched for a man who had fatally stabbed another person. It was later established that the detainee was the deceased man’s son. He was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. at Lavov Most metro station, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior Ministry confirmed to NOVA.

So far, there has been no official announcement from the prosecutor’s office regarding charges being brought or a request for a permanent remand measure. The motives for the crime and the remaining circumstances of the case are being clarified.

Sources: bta.bg, nova.bg, darik.bg