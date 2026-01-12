„The Distance of Time Obliges“ is the name of the new book by Prof. Nina Dyulgerova. This collection includes articles and interviews published on the website FAKTİ and the newspaper Trud in the period 2019-2025. They are dedicated to various problems – from geopolitics, geoenergy, to history and politics. The author writes in a polemical style, citing arguments from history and current international events.

The presentation of the book will be on January 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Military Club in Sofia.

Nina Dyulgerova is a professor of international law and international relations, a doctor of science in the field of security, a doctor of new and recent general history. She is a long-time researcher in the field of international relations in historical and contemporary terms, energy security, and processes in the wider Black Sea region.