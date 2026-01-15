James Cameron Worried: There May Be No More Avatar Episodes VIDEO

James Cameron said he needs to find a way to make film production cheaper, otherwise “Avatar 4“ and “Avatar 5“ might not happen.

The director said this in an interview with Taiwanese media channel TVBS News.

“The thing is, the film industry is in a depression right now. “Avatar 3“ was a huge expense. We have to work hard to keep going. We have to figure out how to make the “Avatar“ movies "cheaper to move forward," Cameron said.

The final film in the “Avatar“ series, “Avatar: Fire and Ashes“, was released worldwide on December 19, 2025. In its first four weekends, the film grossed $1.231 billion. The film lags behind previous installments in the series. The first film, “Avatar“ grossed $1.335 billion over the same period. The second film, “Avatar: The Way of Water“, earned $1.713 billion in its first four weekends.

Disney has two more films planned. The fourth film is scheduled for December 21, 2029, and the fifth film is scheduled for December 19, 2031.