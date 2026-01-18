Actor Ivan Nestorov dies at 92

Actor Ivan Nestorov has died, the Union of Artists announced on Facebook.

"Actor Ivan Nestorov has made his way up! Born on October 22, 1933, he was known for his many roles in theaters in the country, television theater, cinema and in recent years with roles in the Youth Theater "Nikolay Binev", the message says.

"A tireless participant in the "Artists with Silver in Their Hair" club almost until his last moment. We will remember his nobility and high spirit," the Union also wrote.

The worship service for Ivan Nestorov will take place on Wednesday, January 21, at 12.30 in the capital's temple "St. Seven-digit numbers".

A tribute to his bright memory!