Actor Yosif Sarchadzhiev passed away

Bulgarian culture has lost one of its brightest, artistic and magnetic figures. The great actor and director Yosif Sarchadzhiev passed away on July 1, 2026, his daughter Ana Sarchadzhieva told BTA. At the express insistence of the artist himself, his funeral was held today in a very narrow circle. His last wish was to be remembered not for his death, but for his living presence, drive and the mark he leaves in Bulgarian cultural life.

During his lifetime, on the occasion of the premiere of the film “January“ (2023), Sarchadzhiev shared words that today sound like his spiritual testament: “Our life is like this. To meet death with love and go to that world, which is the most beautiful thing. That world. Don't be afraid! It's okay. And that's not sad. Sadness is reality. And above reality is beauty“.

Theatre as a family destiny

Born on May 2, 1945 in Sofia, Yosif Sarchadzhiev grew up in a family deeply connected to art and public life. His father was Prof. Stefan Sarchadzhiev – a long-time director at the National Theater “Ivan Vazov“, and his mother was Anna Fadenhecht, daughter of the famous lawyer and politician Yosif Fadenhecht.

Together with his brothers Bogdan and Nikolay, the future actor took his first steps in the improvised home theater “101 holes“ – named so because of the torn curtain that served as an official curtain. The boys also organized a puppet show with puppets brought by their father from the Czech Republic. Yosif was among the first children to participate in "live" shows on the then newly established Bulgarian television. His official film debut was at the age of only 7 in his father's film "Our Land" (1952), and at the age of 15 he first stepped onto the stage of the National Theater in the production of "Cyrano de Bergerac".

Although his youthful interests ranged between history, archeology, geology and cinematography, the theater turned out to be his destiny. During his military service in Yambol, he became interested in amateur acting and it was there that he met his future wife, Raina Tomova. Later, she established herself as a successful screenwriter of iconic films such as “Adaptation“ and “The Understudy“. Sarchadzhiev always spoke of her with great admiration, calling her “the energy engine and the director behind the scenes of their family“.

The journey through the scenes: From Sliven to Sinemorets and back

After graduating from acting at VITIZ in 1969 in the class of Prof. Mois Benies, Elka Mihaylova and Apostol Karamitev, Sarchadzhiev began his professional career at the Sliven Drama Theater. He spent an exceptionally strong and productive period on the stage of the “Bulgarian Army“ Theater (1973-1993).

In 1994, however, he made a radical decision - tired of the metropolitan vanity, he retired to Sinemorets and started working at the Burgas Theater “Adriana Budevska“, where he was fortunate to partner on stage with his daughter Ana. Meanwhile, his public commitment also took him to the National Council for Radio and Television (NCRT), where he was a member of the parliament's quota in the period 1997-2001, defending the freedom and peace of journalists. In 2002, he returned to Sofia with the production “Lieutenant Benz“ and became part of the troupe of the Small City Theater “Behind the Canal“.

“The Different World“ after the stroke and over 100 roles

In 2004, the actor suffered a severe stroke, but showed incredible will and character. He himself describes this condition in an inimitable way: “After the stroke, I entered a world that was different from the previous one and very curious. It is a great pleasure for me to be in this world... And the fact that one part of my body does not work... that is fun“. A year later, he triumphantly returned to the stage in the image of the “aunt“ in the comedy “The Bereaved Family“. In the following years, he devoted himself mainly to theater directing, staging successful performances at the Satire Theater, the National Theater, Theater 199 and Burgas.

The creative biography of Yosif Sarchadzhiev is impressive – it includes over 60 theater roles, over 50 appearances in feature films, dozens of television and radio productions. The audience will forever remember him with his incarnations in plays by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Schiller, Ibsen and Beckett. In the memory of Bulgarian moviegoers, however, he remains immortal with the complex and shocking image of the villain Karaibrahim in the film masterpiece “Separate Time“ (1988), as well as with his roles in “The Black Angels“, “Khan Asparuh“, “Good luck, Inspector!“ and his last participation in “January“.

Recognition and awards

For his enormous contribution to Bulgarian culture, Yosif Sarchadjiev received the highest state and professional awards:

The title of “People's Artist“ (1984).

The prestigious „Askeer“ Award for Best Actor in „The King Dies“ (1997) and „Askeer“ for Lifetime Achievement (2010).

The „Order of St. Cyril and Methodius“ (necklace) for outstanding contributions to the development of culture (2006).

The „Lyubimets 13“ National Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Art of Acting (2016).

The „Sofia Award“ of the Sofia Municipality for his remarkable contribution to cinema, awarded to him last year (March 13, 2025).