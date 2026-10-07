Zueka presents new paintings in Sofia on October 12

Vasil Vassilev-Zueka will meet the Bulgarian public again, but this time through painting. The actor and artist will present his new paintings on October 12 at the Sofia gallery nOva art space on 3 „Saborna“ Str. The exhibition will be opened with a vernissage.

Zueka himself announced his upcoming return to Bulgaria. „I am coming to Bulgaria again and I will have an exhibition in Sofia on October 12, a vernissage at the „Nova art space“ gallery, he said.

A new series with a different concept

For the Sofia exhibition, Vassilev-Zueka has prepared a new series, which, according to him, differs from what has been shown so far. “I am ready with new paintings, with a different concept and I will be happy to see many people“, the actor shares.

The upcoming event follows his exhibition in Plovdiv in June. It was there that Zueka again met with the audience in the city, where his first solo exhibition was presented five years ago. During his last visit, he indicated that after the Plovdiv exhibition, the exhibition in Sofia is coming up.

Drawing has become a major part of his creative life

In recent years, Vasil Vassilev-Zueka has been actively developing his career as an artist. After leaving Bulgaria and settling in Spain, he gradually turned drawing into a major part of his creative life.

The Sofia exhibition will give the audience the opportunity to see his new series and meet the author of the vernissage.

Source: marica.bg