Canadian poet, essayist and translator Anne Carson has won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature. Her name was announced by the Swedish Academy in Stockholm.

The award was given for “bold and inventive work that, in a playful dialogue with the classical tradition, has created new forms for contemporary literature“, the Nobel Committee announced.

The permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy, Ingrid Carlberg, said she spoke briefly with Carson after the award was announced.

“We didn't have much time to talk. The only thing she could tell me was that she was in Iceland right now, listening to the wind," Carlberg said.

According to her, the Canadian author was surprised but very happy about the award.

Canadian poet Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature https://t.co/hX514WXrtU — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) October 8, 2026

Poetry between Antiquity and Modernity

Anne Carson was born on June 21, 1950 in Toronto. She has built her literary reputation with works that move freely between poetry, essays, prose, translation, and academic research.

Her interest in ancient Greek literature began in high school. She later studied classics at the University of Toronto, where she received her BA, MA, and PhD.

Her first book, “Eros the Bittersweet“ was published in 1986. In it, Carson examines love and desire in ancient Greek literature and philosophy.

One of her best-known works is “Autobiography of Red“ from 1998. The novel in verse is inspired by the myth of Geryon and Heracles, but places the ancient story in a modern context.

Her other books include “Glass, Irony, and God“, “Plainwater“, “Men in the Off Hours“, “Decreation“, “Red Doc>“, and “Float“. She has translated works by Euripides and Sappho, including “If Not, Winter: Fragments of Sappho“, “Electra“ and “An Oresteia“.

Career and honors

Carson has taught classical languages and literature at universities in Canada and the United States, including “Princeton“, “McGill“, the University of Michigan, “Emory“, and the University of California, Berkeley.

Before her Nobel Prize, she was the recipient of the Griffin Poetry Prize, the Lannan Literary Award, and the Pushcart Prize. She has also received Guggenheim and MacArthur fellowships, known as “genius grants“. In 2024, her book “Wrong Norma“ was a finalist for the National Book Award in the poetry category.

The Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded since 1901. It includes a medal, a diploma, and a cash prize. Ann Carson will receive her award at a ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, 2026, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.

Sources: vesti.bg, apnews.com, efe.com