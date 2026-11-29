



- Dr. Shtonova, you are a neurologist, journalist and a person with many years of experience in promoting a healthy lifestyle. How did the idea for “Neuroathletics” come about?





- The idea for “Neuroathletics” was born from a television programme. I wanted to have a conversation about how to stay in good shape and what effective strategies we can use to build and maintain good muscle strength. I wondered whom to invite as a guest and called my physiology assistant from my student days – Prof. Nikolay Boyadjiev, who was dean of the Medical University in Plovdiv.

I asked him whom he would recommend. I told him: “Nick, I want to invite someone – not an influencer and not merely some muscle-bound guy, but a person who truly understands the subject.” He replied: “I suggest one of the best in Bulgaria – Prof. Yulian Karabiberov.” He gave me his telephone number and I called him.

The professor said: “All right, but write me 15 questions.” I wrote them, then we spoke and arranged an interview. I went to his gym at Bokar – JK Fitness. I parked the bTV car, called him and asked: “Professor, where are you? We’re downstairs.” And he said: “I’m in the café opposite. Come here.”

I crossed the street and saw him in the café with his son. I said: “Good afternoon.” He looked at me, fell silent for several seconds and asked: “Do you know what you were in your previous life?” I thought: “Well… this is not starting well.” “And do you know what I was?” I replied. He said: “Yes. I know. You were a bridge.”

I asked him: “A bridge?! And… how did you know?” He replied: “Twenty seconds of watching your walk were enough. You are a bridge between the brain and the muscles. That is why you are Nedelya – because you do not divide the brain from the muscles, knowledge from action, or the body into separate specialties or fragments. You look at everything as an integrated whole.”

Then he added: “Would you like us to combine your neurology with my knowledge of fitness and conditioning and create an original system that we can give to every person, to every Bulgarian – to all of Bulgaria? A new system for health and fitness. How does that sound? Do you agree?”

And so… at our very first meeting, quite unexpectedly, the idea was born. I accepted immediately. It was 14 September 2022. We started working and continued for four years. It was very difficult. But today it is a source of happiness, and the book is a fact.





- At what point did you realise that existing ideas about health and prevention needed to be developed further through a new concept – the active cultivation of human potential?



- I cannot point to one specific moment. Rather, this realisation accumulated within me over many years – in medicine, journalism and my encounters with people. I have told more than 1,650 personal stories. I always choose stories in which a person finds a way forward – sometimes after illness, profound loss or disappointment. And every time, the same thing astonishes me: human nature is extraordinary. A person is capable of standing up and reorganising themselves into a whole again – like a phoenix, even when passing through hell. This ability draws me in, fascinates me and makes me want to study it, share it and launch it into the social sphere. This is the strength within us.

I have seen a person with colon cancer who continued to walk, travel, care for themselves and enjoy life. I have seen Bogdana Savova – with transplanted heart and liver – return from competitions with medals and prepare to climb Mount Elbrus. And quite recently I met a woman who smilingly called the photograph from her clear colonoscopy “the most perfect work of art”. This woman has seven diagnoses, is receiving treatment and is being responsibly monitored. But she told me: “These diagnoses are happening to someone behind me, to some clones behind me, but not to me. I myself am out in front, strong and untouched, and I remain the person who wants to enjoy the world and share life. I am not my diagnosis.”

These encounters have made me ask myself: what do we call health and what do we call illness? Because sometimes you meet someone with a serious diagnosis who lives with gratitude, curiosity and direction. And sometimes you see young people who have no diagnosis, but have given up on themselves – neglecting their bodies and potential, postponing life as if it will begin one day. We must not confuse this with illness or judge people – apathy can also conceal suffering. But it seems to me that we have accepted as normal too many states that are expressions of a painful retreat from our own potential.

Of course, these stories are not a promise that strength of spirit can cure everything. Illness requires medicine, care and support, but a person is much more than what happens to them. That is why I believe our understanding of health must expand – from the absence of illness to the active cultivation of human potential. We should care for that within us which can grow, recover, love and create meaning.

This is what I try to do through my programmes, books and words: to invite people to fall in love with this possibility. A diagnosis may be part of your story. But it is not the whole story. And it is not your entire being.





- At the heart of the book lies a very powerful philosophy – health is not simply the absence of disease, but the ability to move, think, recover and preserve our independence. Why do you believe modern people need to change their attitude towards their own health and move from passive prevention to active self-care?





- Because we have become accustomed to thinking that health is a pause between two diagnoses. But it is much more than the absence of symptoms. Health is capacity – the ability to move freely, to overflow with energy, to think clearly and recover. To wake up with gratitude, create, preserve your independence and retain the inner freedom to be generous and kind. Usually, we remember prevention only when we are already frightened by a risk or a test result. Active self-care begins much earlier – when we ask ourselves: What can I do to thrive? What functional reserve can I build now, today? A reserve of strength and balance, patience, endurance and coordination. Capacity for sleep and recovery, concentration and full participation in life. You do not wait for your body to force you to take care of it; you build capacity in peaceful times, while you still have the freedom to choose. That is how you maintain fitness.





- You are a neurologist and in the book you place the nervous system at the centre of overall human potential. What do we still not understand well enough about the relationship between the brain, movement, muscles and emotions? Is it possible to positively influence our cognitive abilities through appropriate physical activity?





- We have been taught to think about wealth almost exclusively in financial terms. But we overlook something fundamental – biological capital. What condition are our brains and blood vessels, muscles and fitness, metabolic health in? Even waist circumference is an important marker. I would also add to this capital the ability to remain independent, curious and kind to ourselves and others.

This subject is becoming increasingly important because the population is ageing. By 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 or over, and by 2050 the number of people over 60 will reach 2.1 billion. Retiring is wonderful, but it is important to have the strength to enjoy that time – to go to the local shop, work in the garden, take the long-dreamed-of trip, hold your grandchild’s hand, look after yourself, carry and lift things. Fitness is needed for all of this. Strong legs and muscles are not merely a matter of appearance; they are part of our freedom and independence.

But the connection between muscles and the brain goes far beyond strength. Muscles are an active organ that releases signalling molecules – myokines and other exerkines – when they contract. They participate in complex communication with metabolic, immune and neurotrophic processes. Here it is important to be precise: we cannot claim that all these molecules pass directly through the blood-brain barrier and “switch on” BDNF. The mechanisms are complex, and science is still clarifying which signals act directly, which indirectly and under what type of exertion. BDNF is one of the factors associated with brain plasticity and the processes of learning and memory.

The latest aggregated data point in a clear direction: a living systematic review and meta-analysis from 2025, including 43 studies, reports improvements in cognitive performance and increases in certain neurotrophic factors following physical exercise. So the answer is yes – appropriately selected physical activity has an exceptionally beneficial effect on our cognitive abilities. The brain receives continuous feedback from the body. Emotions influence the way we move, just as movement can change our mood and our sense of our own abilities. The world today has become endlessly commercial, while the media space increasingly replaces meaning with effect. But ultimately, the deeper goal is not merely to blow out 85 candles on a cake, but to remain in good shape, have the strength to get up, go out, travel, look after yourself and joyfully be with the people you love. To remain a full part of their lives. A person must understand that the organs in our body are not isolated at all; they communicate continuously through inter-organ signals, hormones, neurotransmitters, immune molecules and the microbiome. The body is a marvellous, integrated system, and we must care for it comprehensively, as well as for our soul and the goodness within us.





- “Neuroathletics” combines ten pillars of human potential – from the nervous system and emotions to sleep, metabolism, vascular and muscular health. Why did you choose precisely this integrated approach, and what is lost when we view the body’s individual systems in isolation from one another?





- We chose this integrated approach because the body does not read chapters separately. The ten pillars in “Neuroathletics” are not ten islands, but ten entrances to the same system – the human being. The nervous system is the queen; it coordinates, but does not act alone. The brain sends a signal to the muscle; movement returns information about the body and the environment to the brain. Muscles release signalling molecules, blood vessels deliver oxygen and nutrients, sleep influences recovery, and emotions change the way we breathe, think and move. Each of these processes is connected to the others. That is why it is an illusion to believe that the significance of a signal remains only where it originated. A symptom may have an address, but the body does not have separate postcodes. When we examine systems in isolation, we risk missing the connections that explain why a person functions or suffers as a whole. “Neuroathletics” brings these connections together in a practical system for health and fitness. At its centre are nervous and muscular tissue – the brain, which guides movement, and the muscle, which not only carries it out but also continuously sends information back.

But the brain is much more than a centre that controls movement. It builds the inner world in which we sense, remember, anticipate and give meaning to what we experience. Consciousness remains one of science’s deepest mysteries: how does the brain transform electrical and chemical activity into the personal feeling that we are here, that we live, that we belong to the world? That is why caring for the brain also means caring for the way we sense and inhabit life. We never become ill in separate parts, and we cannot build health in separate parts.





- In the book you devote special attention to brain longevity. In the context of rising cases of stroke, dementia and cognitive disorders, what are the most important daily habits through which we can preserve our memory, concentration and clarity of thought as we age?





- Brain longevity is not a promise that we will never develop dementia or suffer a stroke. It is the daily care we take to increase the likelihood that our brain will remain healthy, active and connected to the world for as long as possible.

In 2026, the WHO updated its recommendations for reducing the risk of cognitive decline and dementia. They emphasise physical activity, nutrition, vascular and metabolic health, hearing, cognitive stimulation, social contact, and limiting tobacco, harmful alcohol use and air pollution. The estimate that up to 45% of the risk is linked to modifiable factors applies to the population as a whole – it is not a promise that an individual can prevent dementia.

Here are ten practical directions:

Move regularly. For most adults, the WHO guideline is 150–300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week. Brisk walking, dancing, cycling and swimming all count. Start with what is possible – any movement is better than inactivity.

Train strength and balance. Add exercises for the major muscle groups at least two days a week and, as you age, include balance exercises. Strength and a steady gait protect not only the body but also our independence.

Know your numbers. Blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, blood sugar and waist circumference – monitor them and discuss abnormalities with a doctor. Caring for the blood vessels is also caring for the brain: stroke prevention is part of preventing cognitive decline.

Choose an eating pattern, not a miracle food. Vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts, fruit, fish and olive oil should appear on the table more often. And do not replace a varied diet with “brain” supplements – the WHO does not routinely recommend vitamins B and E, omega-3 or multivitamins for prevention in the absence of an established deficiency.

Protect your sleep and check for sleep apnoea. A regular schedule matters. Loud snoring, pauses in breathing and persistent daytime sleepiness are reasons to seek medical assessment.

Do not neglect your hearing and vision. Have preventive examinations and correct identified problems. A hearing aid, when necessary, is not vanity – it helps us remain part of conversations and connected to the people around us.

Do not smoke and limit harmful alcohol use. Whenever possible, also reduce exposure to polluted air. During sports, cycling and activities involving risk, protect your head.

Keep learning. Read, learn a language, acquire a skill, play music, try a new recipe. The brain needs tasks that require attention and curiosity, not merely repetition.

Keep your relationships alive. Conversation, friendship, walking together and participation in a community are part of caring for the brain. The challenge need not be purely intellectual – what matters is a genuine encounter with another person.

Create and care for your inner world. A book, a programme, embroidery, a new idea or a gentler approach to a child – creativity can give form to what we have experienced, even pain. Remaining kind, forgiving and open to beauty is not a medical guarantee against dementia. For me, however, it is an essential part of a fulfilling life and of the person we want to preserve.

The latest major studies support precisely a combination of habits, rather than the search for one magical measure. In the randomised LatAm-FINGERS study, conducted with 1,065 people in 11 Latin American countries, a two-year structured programme involving exercise, nutrition, cognitive activities, monitoring of vascular health and group support improved cognitive outcomes more than a more flexible programme based on health advice. This is an extremely encouraging result for cognitive performance.

For me, brain longevity is not only about remembering more, but also about preserving the ability to be amazed, to love, create and discover light in life, even when life has wounded us.





- One of the interesting highlights is the “Neurocodes” and brain frequencies – alpha, beta, theta and gamma. What do these states represent from a neurological perspective, and how can we use our knowledge of brain activity to improve concentration, calmness, creative thinking and the quality of recovery?





- Imagine the brain as a universe in which complete silence never occurs. Neurons communicate through electrical activity, and different rhythms emerge within it. In “Neuroathletics”, we call them five beautiful portals to different states – deep recovery, inner attention, calm alertness, active focus and the rapid linking of information.

These are rhythms measured by EEG. There is a broadly accepted approximate division: delta – 0.5–4 hertz, associated mainly with deep sleep; theta – 4–8 hertz, found in drowsiness and the early stages of sleep, but also involved in memory and cognitive control; alpha – 8–13 hertz, often observed during relaxed wakefulness; beta – 13–30 hertz, associated with wakefulness, active thought and motor activity; gamma – above 30 hertz, involved in the rapid processing and integration of information. The boundaries are approximate and may vary slightly depending on the classification used.

These rhythms, however, are not five separate buttons; they can overlap and do not correspond exactly to a particular feeling or skill. Creativity, for example, does not belong only to gamma – it involves interaction between different brain processes and rhythms. We cannot simply tell ourselves: “Now I am entering gamma and becoming creative; I will create a masterpiece.” We can, however, create conditions every day for focus, relaxation, meditation, falling asleep or creative work – through breathing, attention, movement, light, work blocks and recovery rituals. That is precisely what the “Neurocodes” do. We have developed protocols through which a person can consciously enter these separate portals and navigate between different functional states – how to gather themselves for deep focus, relax before sleep, meditate deeply or make room for creativity. A person cannot command the brain like a machine – although sometimes they stubbornly search for the “off” button. We can, however, become familiar with its rhythms and help it find the most suitable one for the moment: sometimes the pace is fast, at other times it needs rest, and sometimes simply a little silence.

The world around us rarely falls silent; it emits noise with the persistence of a radio station nobody asked to broadcast. The goal is for a person to maintain a connection with the pure signal within themselves rather than become lost in the noise.





- You describe the creation of “Neuroathletics” as a combination of the clinical thinking of a neurologist and the scientific and practical experience of Prof. Yulian Karabiberov. How did this partnership come about, and how did you unite two different professional perspectives in a single original Bulgarian system containing more than a thousand pages of scientific and practical content?





- The process was both easy and immensely difficult. Easy, because Prof. Yulian Karabiberov and I share a deep reverence for human potential. Difficult, because bringing together the clinical thinking of a neurologist and vast practical experience in conditioning into one comprehensive system requires time, many conversations and genuine trust.

My personal impulse came from my love of the invisible beauty of the body. I have seen it in the operating theatre, in angiographic images, on diagrams and PET scans. When a person realises how exquisitely and intricately they are made, they begin to want to protect themselves. My other great source of inspiration is human potential… I watch gymnasts, ballerinas, mountaineers and surfers in awe. I see what the body can do when the nervous system, muscles, balance and attention work in remarkable synchrony.

Prof. Karabiberov brought to the book his encyclopaedic knowledge of conditioning, developed and tested through his work with elite athletes. I bring the clinical perspective of the neurologist: how movement connects with the brain, blood vessels, cognition, emotions, sleep and recovery. We did not simply place two professional perspectives side by side; we searched for the common language between them. That language is the dialogue between nervous and muscle tissue.

We both believe that it is important not only to talk about health, but also to live by these principles. The professor is in remarkable shape. I took part in “Dancing Stars” because I wanted to show that, with persistence and love of movement, a person can maintain their fitness across the different decades of life.

That is how “Neuroathletics” was born – as an original Bulgarian system in which science meets practice. At its foundation are love for the human being and our desire to preserve their potential.





- The book uses 311 bibliographic sources, including scientific publications, meta-analyses, clinical studies and recommendations from international health organisations. How did you turn such complex scientific information into a practically applicable system that is understandable and accessible to a broad audience? Where did you draw the line between scientific rigour and popular presentation?





- This was probably the most difficult and most heated part of the work. We had intense debates – among ourselves, with our scientific consultant Prof. Nikolay Boyadjiev and with colleagues. Not because of personal differences, but because we all had enormous respect for science and wanted to find the right language for it. When you have processed so many publications, meta-analyses, clinical studies and reports, you see how beautiful and profound science is. You want to share it with the reader without turning it into a series of incomprehensible terms or vulgarising it.

We sought the line between explaining the complex and oversimplifying it. We can discuss endothelial progenitor cells and vascular endothelium, the lactate threshold and training zones, leptin and metabolic regulation. But every concept must lead to understanding: what happens in the body and why it matters in everyday life. The science in the book is not decoration; it is the foundation on which we built the practical principles and protocols.

Yes, in places we may have left a little more science, but we did so deliberately because I believe the audience is intelligent and should not be underestimated. People have the right to understand how their own bodies work. When you know physiology, your choices become more conscious – how you eat, how much you move and when you rest. Knowledge does not make decisions for us, but it helps us make them with greater understanding.

- You are not only a doctor and author, but also someone who personally practises sport, dancing and physical activity. In 2024 you won “Dancing Stars Bulgaria”. What did this experience give you from the perspective of neurology, coordination, memory, concentration and control over the body? Can dance be viewed as a kind of workout for the brain?

- We live in an age of so much social hypocrisy that sometimes one wants to return to something genuine. Dance is such a language – you cannot lie through it. The body, movement and breath show what is happening inside you. When you dance, you connect with the truest things within yourself and with the world.

I remember one incident. I went into a bank to make a transfer. The woman at the counter looked at me and said: “Dr Shtonova, I heard that you will be taking part in Dancing Stars. I am very happy. My husband died suddenly, I gained seven kilograms and lost myself. But I want to return to life. I will dance with you – I will learn the steps from the television when I get home. I really want to feel some joy from this life again.”

Then I understood why I was taking part. If you can inspire someone to dance again, smile again and try to touch the light – that is worthwhile. Even today, two years after my participation, when I dance, I think of that woman. If I entered the show and awakened even a little thirst for life in her, that is enough for me.

From a neurological perspective, dance is an astonishingly complex task for the brain. You memorise sequences, follow the rhythm, direct your attention, sense the position of your body and continuously adjust your movements. You have to remember the steps, anticipate the next movement and adapt to your partner and the music simultaneously. That is why dance can be a genuine workout for coordination, concentration, motor memory and control of the body. And when music and emotion are added, the experience encompasses the whole person.

The show was very demanding for me. We trained every day. My feet were covered in wounds, my knees were bruised, I had severe muscle soreness and even haemorrhages. But I told myself: “I am a neuroathlete. I am entering a stoic mode and I can overcome myself.” I also put myself in the role of my patients – I wanted to experience first-hand what it means to be in pain and how important mental attitude is to the way we experience pain. This made me feel closer to them.

I looked at my wounds, touched my bruises and thought that I could pass through an entire sea of effort if it helped someone start moving, smile and feel another wave of love for life. That is how I understand the world – as self-giving, self-transcendence and an attempt to pass beautifully through one’s wounds. To this day I receive such letters, and so many people stop me in the street to thank me for the inspiration. It was a difficult, very difficult, but wonderful show – and entirely in harmony with everything I believe in.

Dancing Stars reminds us of this – a person grows where they dare to go beyond the familiar. And better to be in a format that tests you than in formaldehyde. Better to challenge yourself, learn and develop than remain in the comfortable swamp of habit, where nothing hurts because nothing grows anymore.





- You say: “There is no biohack for training. There is consistency in the long game.” You also share that long before writing this book, you had already “danced” it. What did this personal journey teach you about discipline, persistence and self-transcendence? And what would you advise people who want to change their lives but constantly postpone the beginning?





- Yes, exactly: there is no biohack for training and no shortcut to health that bypasses life itself. We can look for shortcuts and listen to promises of an athletic body in a week or perfect shape without effort, but the body is not a machine with which you can make a deal: give it a little time and receive a major transformation. No, it does not work that way. It responds to what you do with it every day – slowly, methodically, sometimes almost imperceptibly, but genuinely and consistently. That is the truth. The effect of compound interest – consistency in the long game.

Long before I wrote this book, I had already danced it. I like to live what I talk about on screen. I am excited by participation. I find it interesting to be part of the process, to learn, fall, get up and discover what else I can do. I am not afraid that I will fall, that I will not manage immediately, that I will not look perfect or that I will attract the audience’s hate for one reason or another. Sometimes, precisely where you expect to find failure, the deepest knowledge of yourself begins.

And then there is time. It is limited. If we imagine a human life as eighty years, that is around 4,170 weeks. For someone full of dreams, that is not much at all. That is why it is important not to waste our time and to be careful what we allow into ourselves through our eyes, ears, minds and bodies. There is one rule in which I deeply believe: garbage in, garbage out. If you constantly fill your attention with trashy noise, false values and discouragement, that begins to shape the way you live. When you choose meaningful things, movement, love and good reference points, the world before you also becomes different.

When I joined Dancing Stars, I did not do it to show off my thighs, acrobatics or splits. I wanted to inspire people to move, because movement is a way to be present in our bodies and in life as fully as possible. And yet, according to global data for 2022, around 31% of adults worldwide did not reach the recommended levels of physical activity. I find that terribly sad. I was raised by very strict parents. There is something disciplined, almost military, in me, and I believe in stoicism. In Dancing Stars I often told myself: “I am a seal – like the Navy SEALs. Cold water? I go in. It is difficult? I continue. I am tired? One more step.” I do not wait for difficulty to retreat; I learn to become stronger than it. That is simply how I was brought up – I am not afraid of difficulty. For me, a problem is an invitation to think of something new and seek another path. I am curious about problems. They make me discover abilities in myself that I did not know I possessed.

I think a person must build this within themselves – not see problems only as threats or as something that will crush them. Sometimes they come to challenge you and bring to light a strength you did not even suspect you had.

To people who constantly postpone starting, I would say: do not wait for the perfect moment. There is no perfect body, no perfect moment and no perfect motivation. There are small steps in the right direction, every day. Consistency is the way in which, day after day, you say to life: “I am taking part. You are valuable to me. I have love and respect for my body and for my future self.” Because, in fact, this is also care for the people I love.





- The book contains many real human stories, differing in their trials, challenges and achievements. Which of the cases described impressed you most strongly and why? Is there a story that personally shook or changed you, or reinforced your belief that human abilities are much greater than we assume?





- It is difficult to define the genre of this book. It contains pure science and motivation, but also human stories so powerful and hard-won that sometimes they leave you speechless.

The book has been on the market for only a few days, and I am already receiving messages from readers. One woman wrote to me: “I am still only on page 25, and I cannot stop crying.” Another, already around page 50, said she liked what she had read so much that she felt like going alone to a studio and recording the entire book so it could reach more people. She added: “I read and cry, but it gives me strength.” These words touch me deeply.

I love all the stories. But if I had to name one that I wrote through tears and that continues to shake me, it would be “The Tiger Tamer”. Silvia Lulcheva read it at the launch with such passion and depth that, as I listened, I was moved to tears again. When the story ended and I looked at the hall, where there were more than 400 people, I saw that the emotion had reached them as well. Afterwards people told me: “We cried during that story.”

“The Tiger Tamer” is about the wild jungle within us – about the powerful feelings and pain that we sometimes do not know how to bear. We do not need to silence them or pretend they are not there. We need to learn to understand and tame them. Then pain can come closer, bow its head at your feet and turn into a gift.





- Dr Shtonova, how did the official launch of “Neuroathletics” go? What was the audience’s reaction, which encounters and moments moved you most, and did you feel that the book’s central message – not merely to survive, but to thrive – reached people?

- I was very excited before the launch and, I admit, nervous. The book had been released only four or five days earlier and we had not had time to promote the event as much as we would have liked. I did not know whether anyone would come at all.

Then the hall filled up – more than 400 people. It is difficult for a person to assess their own work. But when you receive recognition from people you deeply respect, the feeling is indescribable. Yesterday Yuliana Antonova-Murata – a Bulgarian diplomat who served three terms in Tokyo and the author of five books about Japan – wrote: “This was the most inspiring book presentation ever organised in our country. Bulgaria has written a new golden page in its literary history.” This moved me deeply. I heard similar words from Academician Prof. Lachezar Traykov, Prof. Ivo Petrov, conductor Vanya Moneva and Prof. Daniel Valchev.

When you feel so much love, you are moved, but also humbled. Because people’s love is also trust, and trust carries enormous responsibility. In these 26 years I have never allowed myself to offer the audience half-finished products, nonsense, sensationalism or subculture. I have always believed that people’s time and attention are priceless. They deserve genuine content – prepared with love and dignity. Content with meaning, with human stories that make us believe in the strength placed by God in every one of us.

I received so many flowers, paintings and awards that I made four trips to the car to carry them down. But what moved me most deeply was not what could be carried in one’s hands, but what happened between us in the hall – that resonance, that encounter. A creator is nothing without their audience. I am infinitely happy that our words reached so many people and that the book’s central message – to thrive and care for the potential within us – touched their hearts. Books have a final page, but identity does not. And a person can build themselves as a neuroathlete throughout their entire life.

The neuroathlete is a new archetype of the conscious person. They may be 20, 50 or 70 years old; age does not define them. What defines them is a conscious approach to prevention that places capacity building at the centre through multicomponent interventions. A neuroathlete is a person who consciously builds their ability to live fully.

Sometimes I write a post and it reaches half a million people. Then I tell myself: it means there is a purpose. And that is wonderful.

With deep gratitude and humility, I thank God and the Creator for everything that is happening. I promise to continue living with dignity, with respect for everything placed within us. It is an honour for me to have something to give. To be able to serve people. This is why I am here.

Interview by Olya AL-AHMED

