The sensational MAMMA MIA! - the musical that fills audiences with happiness, is one of the most successful theatrical productions of all time. From 21 to 26 December 2027, the international tour of the original production will visit Hall 1 of the NDK, transformed into a sun-drenched Greek island to create an unforgettable theatrical experience.





The Bulgarian premiere of the original London production will be presented in English with Bulgarian subtitles.





MAMMA MIA! is the brainchild of brilliant British producer Judy Craymer, who brought together on stage the magic of ABBA’s timeless songs with a sunny and funny story about a mother, a daughter and three possible fathers, unfolding amid the idyllic setting of a Greek island. In search of the father she has never known, Sophie brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding that none of them will ever forget!





MAMMA MIA! is now entering its 28th year and, with more than 11 million viewers in the West End alone, remains the third-longest-running show there. Around the world, more than 70 million people have been captivated by the infectious energy of this world-famous hit musical. On Broadway, MAMMA MIA! has also left its mark on history with a record-breaking 14-year run.

Such phenomenal success naturally led to a film adaptation. Produced by Judy Craymer, “MAMMA MIA! The Movie” became as early as its release in 2008 the highest-grossing live-action musical film of all time. The 2018 sequel, “MAMMA MIA! Here We Go Again”, in turn became the most successful sequel to a live-action musical film in history. Both films star Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Julie Walters, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, Amanda Seyfried and Dominic Cooper, while the second film also features Lily James, Andy García and Cher.





With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, MAMMA MIA! features a book by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The set and costume design is by Mark Thompson, the lighting design - by Howard Harrison, while the sound design - is by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken. Musical supervision, additional material and arrangements are by Martin Koch.





The international tour of MAMMA MIA! is produced by Judy Craymer, Richard East and Björn Ulvaeus for Littlestar in association with Universal Music Group and NGM.





Performances of the musical MAMMA MIA! will take place from 21 to 26 December 2027 , Hall 1 of the NDK.









Olya AL-AHMED