What is your favorite season? On December 6 at Bulgaria Hall, you will have the opportunity to experience all four in the company of one of the most successful Bulgarian violinists on the world stage – Lia Petropova. Together with the Sofia Philharmonic and maestro Nayden Todorov, she will present “American Seasons” – the great American composer Philip Glass’s original take on the eternal theme of the seasons.

Nearly three centuries after Vivaldi, Glass created his “Seasons,” but with one significant difference – he does not tell listeners when spring begins, when summer arrives, or where winter is hiding. The reason is intriguing: the composer and violinist Robert McDuffie, for whom the work was written, had different ideas about which movement corresponded to which season. Thus, Glass leaves the choice to the audience.

Virtuosity, pulsating rhythms, captivating melodies, and an almost cinematic atmosphere – the concert has everything that made Philip Glass one of the most recognizable composers of our time.

The soloist for the evening is Lia Petropova, for whom the world music scene has long known no borders. Following her debut at the prestigious BBC Proms festival at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Bulgarian violinist was selected as an artist-in-residence of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in London for the 2026/2027 season.

Winner of first prize at the Carl Nielsen International Competition, Lia has won the admiration of international critics with the richness of her sound, her exquisite musicianship, and her artistic individuality. Her recordings have received high praise from Gramophone and The Sunday Times, while her stage partners include some of the leading musicians of our time.

And for those who are already missing spring, the Sofia Philharmonic and maestro Nayden Todorov have prepared another musical surprise – Pancho Vladigerov’s Second Symphony, “May.”

Four seasons, a little December magic, and a promise of spring. All this in one evening with Lia Petropova and the Sofia Philharmonic.





We remind you that until November 30, you can purchase tickets for the concert at 50% off the regular price.



