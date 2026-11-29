Mike Love, co-founder and longtime frontman of The Beach Boys, has died at the age of 85. His death was confirmed by his spokesperson, Katie Altman.

“It is with deep respect that I announce that Mike Love passed away this evening, surrounded by his family,” Altman said. She described the musician as an American cultural icon and highlighted his contribution to music and to the generations of performers he inspired.

His final concerts

Love had been experiencing health problems over the past several years. In June, he explained that his recovery had begun after an illness that initially resembled bronchitis but later developed into COVID-19. This was compounded by the loss of his sister Maureen, which occurred on the first anniversary of the death of his cousin Brian.

“Every day I feel physically stronger, but emotionally I am devastated,” Love wrote at the time.

After months of last-minute concert cancellations, The Beach Boys returned to the stage on October 10. During the concert in Cincinnati, the group’s longtime guest musician John Stamos addressed the audience and said that Love had insisted on performing despite his condition.

“Mike is here tonight. He is going through health problems and had to cancel some concerts. But he wasn’t going to miss tonight,” Stamos said.

The actor helped Love onto the stage and seated him in a chair, where the musician remained until the end of the concert.

The voice of the California sound

Mike Love was born in 1941 in Los Angeles. His mother was the sister of Murry Wilson, the father of Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson. In 1961, the four cousins and Al Jardine formed The Beach Boys.

The group became a symbol of Southern California with its vocal harmonies and songs about surfing, sunshine, cars and youth culture. Its best-known hits include „Surfin’ U.S.A.“, „California Girls“, „Help Me, Rhonda“ and „I Get Around“.

In 1966, „Pet Sounds“ was released – Brian Wilson’s groundbreaking album, which combined pop, classical music and jazz with complex vocal harmonies. For years, it was claimed that Mike Love had disliked the project, but in 2007 he denied it.

“The album is incredibly well made. The whole thing about me not liking the album is an absolute fabrication,” Love said.

In 1974, the compilation „Endless Summer“ sold more than 3 million copies. In 1998, „Kokomo“ became The Beach Boys’ only number-one hit created without Brian Wilson’s involvement.

That same year, the group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2025, Love was also honored by the Songwriters Hall of Fame – shortly before Brian Wilson’s death.

Following Brian Wilson’s death in 2025, Mike Love’s passing brings to an end another of the most recognizable chapters in The Beach Boys’ history.