Mikhalkov: Those who left Russia can be forgiven

Russians who left the country after the start of the war in Ukraine can be forgiven if they realize their mistake and admit it, director Nikita Mikhalkov told TASS. He gave as an example people who returned to Russia and said: “I was wrong“ or “I understood“.

“There are people who really saw the truth, returned and said: “I was wrong“ or “I understood“. Can they be forgiven? Of course,“ said Mikhalkov.

However, the director made a distinction between people who, in his opinion, have changed their position, and those who have left Russia and subsequently started complaining about conditions abroad. According to him, for some of them the reason is that their money has run out.

“And when those who have left have run out of money and started complaining about how bad it is there — what they fought for is what they have come to“, Mikhalkov said.