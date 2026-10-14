"Girls" returns with five new episodes in 2027

Ten years after the end of the sixth season, “Girls“ will return with five new episodes. HBO announced the limited series, and production is scheduled to begin in 2027.

BTA, citing AFP, reports that the series is expected to return to the screen in the summer of 2027. However, HBO has not yet specified an exact date for the premiere.

Lena Dunham will return as Hannah

The creator of the series Lena Dunham will return as Hannah Horvath. She will once again be both a writer and director of the production. She will be joined by Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna and Andrew Rannells as Elijah.

Judd Apatow, who executive produced the original series, will also star in the new episodes in the same role. There is no confirmation yet whether Adam Driver will return as Adam Sackler.

The series ended in 2017.

“Can we still call ourselves “Girls“? Because we're not that young anymore...“, jokes Lena Dunham in the video HBO used to announce the new production.

“Girls“ follows the lives of four young women in New York City as they try to find their place in life after graduating from college. The story deals with relationships, love, professional fulfillment and the difficult transition into adulthood.

The six seasons were broadcast between 2012 and 2017. The series received 19 nominations for the “Emmy“ awards and won two awards. In 2013, Lena Dunham was awarded the “Golden Globe“ for best actress in a television series - musical or comedy.

The new episodes will show the heroines at a different stage in their lives, but HBO has not yet revealed details about the plot.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, theguardian.com