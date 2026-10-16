Albums born on October 16: from Hendrix to Rammstein

Some of the most recognizable albums in rock, pop and metal music share the same release date. On October 16, records by Jimi Hendrix, The Human League, Kate Bush, Erasure, Ozzy Osbourne and Rammstein appeared - different artists, but with a lasting influence on music.

Hendrix and the beginning of the experiment

On October 16, 1968, Electric Ladyland was released in the United States - the third and final studio album by The Jimi Hendrix Experience. It was the band's only album produced entirely by Jimi Hendrix, and included the songs "All Along the Watchtower", "Crosstown Traffic" and "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)". The album reached number one in the US and remains the trio's most successful album. However, it was released in the UK nine days later - on 25 October 1968.

In an archived article in the Guardian, Hendrix is quoted as saying: "I never really wanted to go to the moon. I always wanted to be on Venus or Saturn." The quote is related to the cosmic imagery and studio experiments that characterize the album.

Synthesizer Pop

Thirteen years later, on October 16, 1981, The Human League's Dare was released. The album turned the British synthpop group into an international name and included "The Sound of the Crowd", "Love Action (I Believe in Love)" and "Don't You Want Me". The record reached number one in the UK and, according to "Pitchfork", changed the direction of pop music by combining synthesizers, drum machines and a strong visual presence.

The same year, on the same date, Bauhaus' Mask was also released - an album that belongs to post-punk and gothic rock. In 1989, the calendar again gathered several important titles: The Sensual World by Kate Bush and Wild! by Erasure.

Kate Bush and the Two Faces of 1989

The Sensual World is the sixth studio album by Kate Bush. It reached number two in the UK and was certified platinum. The title track was inspired by the character of Molly Bloom from James Joyce's “Ulysses“, but the lyrics were reworked after Bush was not given permission to use the original excerpt.

“I really wanted to express myself as a woman in my music, not as a woman who wanted to sound strong like a man“, Bush said in an interview published by “Quiet“. The album also features Bulgarian singers from “Trio Bulgarka“, whose voices can be heard on “Rocket’s Tail“, “Deeper Understanding“ and “Never Be Mine“.

On the same day in 1989, Erasure's Wild! was released. The album became the duo's second consecutive number one in the UK, and all four of its singles entered the British top 20. Among them were “Drama!“, “Blue Savannah“, “You Surround Me“ and „Star“.

Punk rock and metal on the same date

On October 16, 1992, The Offspring's Ignition was released. The American band's second studio album was released by the independent label Epitaph and preceded the band's breakthrough with Smash. Among the songs are „Kick Him When He’s Down“, „Dirty Magic“ and „Forever and a Day“.

In 2001, the date was marked by Ozzy Osbourne's Down to Earth. His eighth studio album includes „Gets Me Through“ and “Dreamer“, reached number four on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum in the US. It also featured bassist Robert Trujillo, who would later join Metallica.

On October 16, 2009, Rammstein's sixth studio album, Liebe ist für alle da, was released in Europe. It topped the charts in eight countries, including Germany, Austria and Switzerland, and debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200 in the US. The UK date was October 19, and the US date was October 20, 2009.

So October 16th proved to be an unusual musical crossroads – from the psychedelic rock of Hendrix and the synthpop of The Human League to the art pop of Kate Bush, the metal of Ozzy and the industrial sound of Rammstein.

Sources: theguardian.com, thequietus.com, loudwire.com