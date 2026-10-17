How ELO predicted virtual love back in 1981

In 1981, when home computers were still expensive and unusual, and the Internet did not exist in its current form, Jeff Lynne wrote a song about a woman who is not human. She has a feminine image, remembers everything, knows what the narrator is thinking and can become his intimate partner. Her name is hidden in the very idea of the song: “Yours Truly, 2095“.

The track is the third song on the album “Time“ by ELO, released in 1981. The album is a concept story about a man of his time who finds himself in the year 2095. After “Twilight“, where the time travel begins, the hero meets a gynoid — a robot with a female image. In the Bulgarian language the word sounds unusual, but the idea is familiar: an artificially created being, made to look and act like a woman.

“She is IBM“

The strongest moment in the text comes from the clash between external resemblance and the lack of human interiority. The heroine looks like the woman the narrator loves, does the things she does, but is a machine. In a short and memorable formulation he calls her “IBM“ — a reference to the computer age, in which the tech company is a symbol of computing power.

The lyrics talk about “memories“, interfaces, and the ability to read minds. The gynoid doesn't just answer questions. She mimics knowing the person across from her, but at the same time remains cold and incomprehensible. The narrator can imagine a hug and a kiss through the interface, but she doesn't get the human closeness she seeks.

This is where the song diverges from the usual science fiction fantasy. Jeff Lynne doesn't just present technology as a convenience or a miracle. He shows it as something that can be both attractive and painful. The machine knows enough to seem relatable, but not necessarily enough to be human.

From gynoid to AI companion

Today’s AI applications are not gynoids in the sense of the song, but the connection to its plot is obvious. Personified chatbots can hold a conversation, remember preferences, address the user by name and build a lasting image. In 2025, the Guardian reported that more than 100 million people worldwide were using such chatbots, including for friendship, emotional support and romantic intimacy.

“Some people enter into relationships with AI intentionally, others out of curiosity, and still others by accident,” psychotherapist Marnie Feuerman told the Guardian. This description sounds like a modern commentary on a song in which a technological relationship begins not with a grand promise but with the gradual replacement of an absent human.

The difference is that today's artificial intelligence works through language models and software, while ELO's heroine is a physical machine. The similarity lies in the underlying fear: can personalized response, convincing memory, and imitation of feelings replace reciprocity?

Prediction or good science fiction?

It cannot be said that Jeff Lynne specifically predicted the emergence of ChatGPT or virtual partner applications. The song uses the technological symbols of the early 1980s — IBM, synthesizers, computer memory, and interface. That’s why some of its sound today is retrofuturistic, not prophetic.

At the same time, Lin captures a deeper shift: intimacy can be transferred to a system that seems personal but is built from code. In an interview quoted in the Time discussion, he leaves the plot itself in a state of uncertainty: “That’s something I’d like to know too” — whether the character has actually traveled to the future or is just imagining it.

This ambiguity makes “Yours Truly, 2095” more relevant today. The question is no longer just whether a machine can look like a human. The question is how human a relationship has to be before we can start calling it love.

Sources: theguardian.com, washingtonpost.com