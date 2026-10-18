When Chuck Berry took to the stage with his guitar, he did more than just sing songs. His stooped body, bent knees and the movement that became known as the “duck walk” made the performance an image of the new music. On October 18, 2026, the musician would have turned 100.

Charles Edward Anderson Berry was born in 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri. He sang in a church choir, learned to play the guitar and began performing blues, country and rhythm and blues in local clubs. In 1955, he met Muddy Waters, who introduced him to Chess Records. There, Berry recorded "Maybelline," a song that combined country melodies, blues, and a fast-paced beat that became his first major hit.

The Songs That Wrote the Rules

In the following years, Berry created a series of compositions that became the foundation of rock and roll. "Roll Over Beethoven," "Rock and Roll Music," "Sweet Little Sixteen," "No Particular Place to Go," and "You Never Can Tell." tell of teenagers, cars, dancing, school and the freedom to choose your own direction.

„Johnny B. Good“, recorded in 1958, is among his most recognizable songs. The story of a young guitarist from the countryside who dreams of becoming a musician becomes one of the first great rock stories about the path to the stage. In 1977, the recording was included on the golden record of „Voyager“ -ndash; NASA's message sent by spacecraft beyond the solar system. „Johnny B. Good“ is the only rock and roll song in the musical selection of the record.

Berry's influence extends far beyond the American charts. The Beatles, „Rolling Stones“, „Beach Boys“ and a number of other groups borrowed from his riffs, lyrics and stage mannerisms. John Lennon summed it up by saying: “If you try to give rock and roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry.“

Recognition and legacy

In 1986, Chuck Berry was among the first musicians inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Keith Richards, who inducted him, said: “I stole every riff he ever played.“ Berry also received a “Grammy“ Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as a Kennedy Center Honors.

Chuck Berry died on March 18, 2017, at the age of 90, but continues to be present in the music, film and language of the rock scene. His songs have been performed by generations of musicians, and "Johnny B. Goode" has been traveling in space for more than four decades.

The centennial of his birth is being commemorated by the CHUCK100 program, organized by the Berry family and Isalee Music. A concert featuring various musicians is scheduled for October 22 in his native St. Louis, which will be filmed for a documentary about his life and influence.

Sources: inquirer.com, pbs.org, time.com