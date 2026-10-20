The musical "Hair" returns to Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture on October 21. The performance of Opera Plovdiv starts at 7:00 PM and will be presented in Sofia for the second time after its premiere in 2025.

The production is directed by Veselka Kuncheva, the conductor is Konstantin Dobroikov, and the creative team also includes the artist Marieta Golomehova and the choreographer Yavor Kunchev. The four also work together on the play “Jesus Christ Superstar“.

A production about freedom and choice

The new interpretation of “Hair“ moves away from the familiar film version and seeks the roots of the musical through contemporary scenography, ensemble performance and a different stage language. In the play, there is no traditional division between main and secondary roles, and the performers sing almost continuously.

“Our play is a little different – it is not what people know from the film“, says conductor Konstantin Dobroikov. In his words, this is how the feeling of community and of a generation that is searching for its voice is built.

The themes are related to war, freedom, love, racism, power and human choice. Director Veselka Kuncheva defines “Hair“ as “an act of disobedience“ and a performance that does not offer comfort, but asks questions.

14 soloists take to the stage

The production features Niketsa, Elena Sirakova, Edith Undzhiyan, Tsveti Penyashki, Michael Fleming, Yoan Popov, Gergana Tsakova, Kalina Kostova, Gergina Peykova, Gabriela Stamova, Elin Stoyanova, Mihaela Goncheva and Todor Borisov. They are joined by the choir, ballet and orchestra of the Plovdiv Opera.

“Hair“ in particular had its premiere last year and proved to be a very strong project“, points out the director and conductor of the Plovdiv Opera Dian Chobanov. He describes Veselka Kuncheva's direction as highly impactful and emphasizes the anti-war message of the performance.

Tickets are sold through the Eventim network, the NDK ticket center and Grabo. The performance is scheduled for October 21 at 7:00 PM in Hall 1 of the NDK.

Source: actualno.com