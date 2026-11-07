Alexander Stoyanov is the “Enlightener of the Year 2026”

Historian Alexander Stoyanov has been named the “Enlightener of the Year 2026” in the Bulgarian National Radio campaign. He received the distinction at a ceremony held as part of the 13th edition of the competition, in which a total of 10 people were honored.

Stoyanov is part of the Institute of Historical Studies at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and teaches at the National High School for Ancient Languages and Cultures. His work focuses on taking Bulgarian history beyond academic circles and making it more accessible to the general public.

“I can’t quite take it in”

“This is an honor I never expected in any way, and to be honest, I can’t quite take it in,” Alexander Stoyanov said after the result was announced. He noted that before his video was shown, he had heard the messages and seen the work of people whom he considers inspirational.

According to journalist and jury member Svetoslav Ivanov, the modern-day enlightener “doesn’t shout,” but speaks directly and respectfully. bTV journalists Svetoslav Ivanov and Zlatimir Yochev also took part in the initiative.

Award for work with children with Down syndrome

The special bTV “Good Example” award was presented to Slav Petkov, chairman of the Federation of Adapted Physical Activity. The organization works with children with Down syndrome and develops sports activities for people with intellectual disabilities.

“If you just scroll a little through the federation’s Facebook page for adapted physical activity, you will see how many things are happening there,” Zlatimir Yochev said.

Sofia Vladimirova, a member of the Bulgarian National Radio Management Board, said that through the initiative, the public broadcaster was responding to society’s expectations and needs. “Every era needs its own enlighteners,” she said.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnr.bg