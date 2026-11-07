Vasily Shukshin’s widow, Lidia Fedoseyeva, has died

Soviet and Russian actress Lidia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina has died. She was 88 years old, her daughter Maria Shukshina announced. “My mother has died,” Maria Shukshina wrote.

Fedoseyeva-Shukshina was born on September 25, 1938, in Leningrad. In 1984, she was awarded the title of People’s Artist of the RSFSR. During her career, she appeared in more than 90 films, including “They Fought for Their Country,” “The Twelve Chairs,” “You Never Even Dreamed of...,” and “Vivat, Midshipmen!”

Creative partnership with Vasily Shukshin

Lidia Fedoseyeva-Shukshina is particularly remembered for her work with her husband, Vasily Shukshin. The two married in 1964, and the actress appeared in his films “Stoves-Benches” and “The Red Snowball Tree.” In “Stoves-Benches,” she played the role of Nyura Rastorgueva, while in “The Red Snowball Tree” she portrayed Lyuba Baikalova.

Their collaboration continued in the war drama “They Fought for Their Country,” directed by Sergei Bondarchuk. The film was the couple’s last joint production. Vasily Shukshin died in 1974 during filming.

Her final days

In October, Fedoseyeva-Shukshina was admitted to hospital because of heart problems. Later, her daughter Olga said that the family planned for the funeral to take place at Novodevichy Cemetery. The farewell ceremony is expected to be held at the funeral hall in Kuntsevo.

The actress’s first significant role was that of Tanya in the 1959 film “Peers.” Her early appearances also included her film debut in the 1950s. Until the end of her career, Fedoseyeva-Shukshina remained one of the most recognizable faces of Soviet and Russian cinema.

Sources: interfax.ru, meduza.io, kommersant.ru