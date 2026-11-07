Samokov Launches Svetlin Roussev’s National Tour

Samokov is the first city on violinist Svetlin Roussev’s national tour. The anniversary concert “50 Years of Perfection” will take place on November 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the “Father Paisius - 1859” Community Center and Memorial.

With the series of concerts, Roussev is marking his 50th birthday. The tour will pass through seven Bulgarian cities from November 8 to 15, with a total of eight concerts planned. After Samokov, the musician will perform in Pazardzhik on November 9, while two appearances are scheduled in Plovdiv, on November 10 and 11.

On November 12, the concert will be held in Sliven; on November 13, in Gorna Oryahovitsa; on November 14, in the violinist’s hometown of Ruse; and on November 15, in Pleven. Thus, the anniversary program will reach audiences in different parts of the country.

The Musical Partners

On stage, Svetlin Roussev will perform alongside the newly formed The Orchestra, conducted by Minko Lambov. A special guest at the concerts will be the young violinist Chloe Roussev, the maestro’s daughter.

The tour is organized by the Sredets Culture House Municipal Cultural Institute, with the support of the Ministry of Culture. The organizers have planned a continuation of the project in the spring of 2027.

The culmination of the anniversary series will be the concert on April 13, 2027, in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia.

Sources: bta.bg, kultura.bg