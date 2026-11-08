Sofia Theatre’s Main Stage to Reopen After Four Years

After nearly four years of renovations, the Main Stage of Sofia Theatre is opening its doors to audiences. The official reopening will feature the production “The Eye Does Not Get Used to the Dark,” starring the theatre’s entire company.

The premiere production is directed by Margarita Mladenova. The set designer is Ivaylo Nikolov, and the music is by Hristo Namliev. Tickets for the opening night have already sold out, while a limited number of seats remain for the performances on November 15 and 28.

The original interior has been preserved

The renovation covered the auditorium, foyer and inner courtyard. The original interior design has been preserved, while the spaces have been restored and renovated.

Two exhibitions will be presented in the foyer. One is dedicated to the current acting company, while the other features images from legendary productions at Sofia Theatre.

The renovated auditorium has 297 seats. The stage machinery was produced by a Viennese company, while the lighting and other equipment were described by director Stefan Ivanov as world-class.

Additional renovation due to leaks

At the beginning of the year, further work became necessary because of leaks in the roof. According to Stefan Ivanov, some of the problems have already been resolved, while the remaining ones are expected to be addressed shortly.

“There should be no limits on the funding of culture, and its budget should grow rather than shrink,” commented the director of Sofia Theatre.

At present, the cost of the renovation is estimated at around €18 million. With the reopening of the Main Stage, the theatre is restoring its full programme in the renovated building.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg