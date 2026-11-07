Uriah Heep bid farewell to their Bulgarian fans in Sofia

Uriah Heep bid farewell to their Bulgarian fans with a concert at “Arena 8888 Sofia”. The show on November 6 was part of The Magician’s Farewell, presented as the British rock band’s final major world concert tour.

The venue doors opened at 6:00 p.m., and the concert programme began with a performance by the Scottish band Heavy Pettin’. Uriah Heep took the stage at 8:00 p.m. The Sofia date was organised by Bulgaria Live Music.

The songs the band will be remembered for

The concert was part of the celebrations marking 55 years of Uriah Heep’s rock history. Among the songs that made the band one of the best-known names in British hard rock are July Morning, Easy Livin’, Lady in Black, Gypsy and The Wizard.

Uriah Heep were formed in the United Kingdom at the end of 1969. The band developed a sound combining hard rock, progressive rock, multi-part vocals and Hammond organ. According to figures cited by the Bulgarian National Radio, the musicians have sold more than 40 million albums and have performed more than 4,000 concerts.

The end of major tours

The farewell tour was announced by the band’s founder and guitarist, Mick Box. In a statement quoted by the British publication Louder, he said:

“Over the next two or three years, we intend to play as many places as possible and see all of you one last time.”

Box clarified that after the end of the world tour, Uriah Heep may continue with limited festival appearances, weekend shows and individual concerts. This means that The Magician’s Farewell is intended as the end of regular large-scale tours, rather than necessarily an immediate end to all concert activity.

After the Sofia date, the tour continues with a concert in Thessaloniki, Greece, on November 7. The Bulgarian show remains Uriah Heep’s last announced major appearance before an audience in the country.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, metalhangar18.com