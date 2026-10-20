British historian Prof. Bethany Hughes to make a film about Sofia and Tsar Samuil

British historian, writer and TV presenter Prof. Bethany Hughes will make a film about Sofia and Tsar Samuil. This was announced by the Minister of Tourism Dr. Ilin Dimitrov at the presentation of her book “The Seven Wonders of the Ancient World“ and her film “Bulgaria: Land of Roses“, which event was organized yesterday by TravelNews, “Knigomania“ and Viasat History at the InterContinental Sofia Hotel.

“Filming for Sofia has begun, but we are also planning a fifth film, which will be about Tsar Samuil, about the return of his bones, about the whole story. "We want its premiere to be exactly one year after the Tsar returned to Bulgaria," said Ilin Dimitrov. We need people who can talk about Bulgaria and help us have a more positive vision before the world. Bethany Hughes is in the top three in the world, the minister emphasized.

Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov

Ilin Dimitrov said that he met Prof. Hughes in Albania at the Ministry of Tourism. Then the two discussed what they could do for Bulgaria and that's how the ideas for Prof. Hughes' three films, as well as the fourth one, dedicated to Spartacus, were born. The minister said that they had also talked about this project and expressed his expectation that it would also contribute to the promotion of our country.

“We could not make new films without the support, cooperation and love that you give us. They allow me to do what I love most“, said Prof. Bethany Hughes in front of the packed hall of nearly 200 friends and fans. “I thought - we have made films about the Roman heritage in Bulgaria, but we need to make a film about Bulgaria itself”, she pointed out.

The event was hosted by Boyko Vassilev. He also read a congratulatory address from the Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev. “Thank you for the opportunity for our country to be presented in its historical and cultural diversity through your work,“ Miloshev emphasized.

Iliyan Andonov, manager of "Knigomania"

The publisher of Prof. Hughes' book - Iliyan Andonov from “Knigomania“, said that over two billion readers and viewers, reached by the projects of writer and producer Bethany Hughes, enjoy her films, books and podcasts. “If Indiana Jones made archaeology exciting for cinema, then Prof. Bethany Hughes made true history exciting for the whole world,“ commented Andonov. “If Indiana Jones was looking for treasures for the past, Bethany Hughes discovers their meaning and connection to the present. If Indiana Jones made us dream about the adventures of the ancient world, Bethany Hughes proves to us that the greatest adventures are those that history has actually experienced“, he emphasized.

“I am very happy about what Prof. Bethany Hughes did for the rose valley“, said the editor-in-chief and owner of TravelNews Miroslav Ivanov. “Films about Bulgaria have been watched by over 50 million people in over 120 countries“, he pointed out.

Editor-in-chief of TravelNews Miroslav Ivanov

Prof. Bethany Hughes also met with her fans. She answered their questions and signed autographs for over 2 hours.

Prof. Bethany Hughes signs autographs for over 2 hours

Bethany Hughes is the author and has presented over 50 television and radio documentaries for the BBC, Channel 4, Netflix, Discovery, PBS, The History Channel, National Geographic, BBC World and ITV. Her shows have been watched by over 250 million people worldwide. In 2019, Professor Hughes was the chair of the jury that determines the winner of the British literary award “Man Booker“ (Man Booker Prize), and was awarded the Order of the British Empire for services to history.

Her series “Treasures of the World“ is broadcast in 120 countries around the world. The documentary film “Treasures of Bulgaria“ is part of it. In the summer of 2023, its first episode was filmed, presenting the Kazanlak Tomb, Buzludzha, the Basilica in Plovdiv, Heraclea Sintica, Rila Monastery, the Rila Lakes, the Archaeological Museum – Varna, where the oldest processed gold in the world is exhibited, Lake Varna, the firework rituals in the village of Kosti and the rituals of the residents of the village of Ribnovo. It was broadcast on the Viasat History television channel on May 24, 2024, and in the UK the episode was the most watched show in the country on Channel 4 on the day of its broadcast.

In April 2024, a second episode of “Treasures of Bulgaria“ was filmed. The filming took place in Plovdiv, Veliko Tarnovo, Belogradchik, Sozopol and the “Magura“ cave. On March 7, 2025, the episode of the series titled “Bulgaria - the land of roses“ was broadcast.

Partners of the event at InterContinental Sofia were the Bulgarian wines “Zlaten Rozhen“, the rose water Fresh by “Filikon“, the aromatization of the hall with roses was by Sono Paulina, Devin provided mineral water, and the rose products were by Krimas.

Martin Raykov

Source: travelnews.bg