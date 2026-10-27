Francis Fukuyama at 74: why history is not over

In 1989, when the Berlin Wall had not yet fallen and the Cold War was drawing to a close, Francis Fukuyama published an essay with a question in the title: “The End of History?“. Just three years later, it became the book “The End of History and the Last Man“ and made the American political thinker world famous.

Fukuyama was born on October 27, 1952 in Chicago and grew up in New York. Today he turns 74. He graduated in classical philology from “Cornell“ University, and in 1981 he received a doctorate in political science from Harvard University. He worked at the RAND Corporation and the US State Department before establishing himself as one of the most recognizable researchers on democracy, the state and international order.

What does the “end of history“ actually mean?

The statement most often attributed to Fukuyama is that history is over. However, he does not foresee an end to wars, crises or political changes. By “end of history“ he understands the end of the great ideological rivalry that defines the modern era.

According to him, after the defeat of fascism and the crisis of communism, liberal democracy, combined with a market economy, remains the only political system with universal claims. His thesis is based on the ideas of Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel and on the interpretation of Hegel by Alexander Kojève. At its heart is the idea that people seek not only material well-being, but also recognition of their dignity.

The book has caused a huge controversy. Critics have described it as overly optimistic and linked to a sense of Western triumph after the end of the Cold War. Subsequent events - wars, authoritarian rule, the rise of populism and tensions between the United States and China - have often been presented as evidence that history is not over.

From the “end“ to the construction of political order

Fukuyama's later books show that his interest gradually shifted from major ideological clashes to the quality of institutions. In “The Beginning of Political Order“ he traces the emergence of the state, the rule of law and political accountability. In “Political Order and Political Decline“ warns that democracy is not enough if the state is unable to enforce rules and provide public services.

In “Identity“ Fukuyama examines how the quest for recognition can turn into political resentment. He argues that modern democracies are vulnerable when citizens begin to see politics solely as a struggle between groups, each demanding not just rights but special recognition.

In “Liberalism and Its Discontents“ he defends the liberal principle of equal rights, but acknowledges that liberal societies also generate tensions - economic inequality, cultural conflicts, and a sense of loss of control. That is why today's Fukuyama does not speak of an automatic victory of democracy.

“For more than 30 years I have been looking for an alternative system that is more humanly satisfying than liberal democracy“, he tells the “Guardian“.

This sentence also sums up his enduring position: liberal democracy is not infallible and is not protected from decline, but so far no more convincing model has been found that simultaneously combines political freedom, recognition and a peaceful change of power.

His new memoir “In the Kingdom of the Last Man“, published in 2026, returns to his personal and intellectual path. The title reminds us that behind the famous thesis about the end of ideologies there has always been another question: what happens to a person when the great historical battles disappear, but the desire for meaning, dignity and recognition remains.

Sources: theguardian.com, monorepo-sample2.nyt.net, pbs.org