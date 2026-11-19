Classic rock veterans continue to bring their catalogs to the stage, even though some bands are now recording less frequently or announcing farewell tours. In 2026, Yes postponed its concerts while guitarist Steve Howe recovered, while Eagles extended their residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Yes postponed concerts due to Steve Howe

Yes rescheduled the concerts from its “Fragile” tour for May 2027 following Steve Howe’s surgery. The program includes a full performance of the 1971 album “Fragile”, as well as songs from the rest of the band’s catalog.

“I need a longer recovery period following the procedure,” said Howe, who is Yes’s principal guitarist. Meanwhile, the band released “Aurora” – its 24th studio album, which came out on June 12, 2026. According to the tour presentation, it is set to be included in the band’s future concert program.

Eagles extended their farewell

Eagles continued their “The Long Goodbye” farewell cycle with “Act III”. The band, which began its residency at the Sphere in September 2024, now has 74 concerts planned at the venue. The new dates are part of the extension of its Las Vegas residency through January 2027.

Initially, “The Long Goodbye” was announced as Eagles’ final tour. Its continuation with new concert series shows that the farewell format is unfolding in separate stages rather than ending with one final tour.

The stage remains Blue Öyster Cult’s main destination

Blue Öyster Cult continues to perform live following the release of “Ghost Stories” in April 2024. The album was presented as the band’s final studio project and includes reworked and completed compositions recorded at various times between 1978 and 2016.

Instead of a new studio album, the band is maintaining a concert schedule and already has performances announced for 2027, including joint dates with Uriah Heep. “Ghost Stories” is not newly recorded material in the traditional sense, but rather a final collection of archival songs completed for the release.

Styx, Kansas and Toto stayed on the road

Styx spent the summer of 2026 on the joint “The Windy Cities Tour” with Chicago, then continued with solo North American dates through December. The band already has concerts planned with Cheap Trick in January 2027.

Kansas took part in Deep Purple’s summer North American tour. Toto concluded its 32-concert summer run on August 30 in Toronto after traveling through the United States and Canada.

Boston remains absent from the active concert calendar, while the band’s songs continue to feature in the programs of radio stations and rock festivals dedicated to music from the 1970s and 1980s.

Comebacks and anniversaries

Bon Jovi returned to the stage in 2026 after four years without a tour. The hiatus followed singer Jon Bon Jovi’s surgery and recovery.

Triumph also hit the road in 2026 with concerts connected to the original trio of Gil Moore, Rik Emmett and Mike Levine, although Levine did not take part in every date due to health problems.

Iron Maiden marked 50 years since its formation with the “Run for Your Lives” tour, whose program focuses on the band’s first nine studio albums. The anniversary year was rounded out by the documentary film “Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition”, which was released in cinemas in May 2026.

Sources: loudersound.com, apnews.com