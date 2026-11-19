Drummer Vladimir Georgiev, known in music circles as Vlado Popa, has died. The musician, who was the first drummer of Kontrol and a longtime member of Wickeda, died suddenly at the age of 62. The news was announced by Wickeda.

Georgiev was born on July 2, 1964. His musical journey began with the punk band Cholera, whose only album, “Uplashi detentse”, also remains known for its unusual release in a yogurt container.

He played with Kontrol, Wickeda and KGB

After Cholera, the drummer went on to play with Fix, Kontrol, Konkurent, KGB and Wickeda. The groups he worked with also included Termus, Akademik Nedelchev Band, Kriza, Nishto Obshto and Nishto Podobno.

Vladimir Georgiev played with Wickeda from 2007 to 2023, with brief interruptions. In 2007, he joined the band together with keyboardist Yasen Obretenov, when the group was renewing its lineup.

In 2014, Georgiev celebrated his 50th birthday with a rock concert in Sofia. Musicians from Kontrol, KGB, Konkurent, Termus, Cholera, Wickeda and other bands gathered on stage that day. In an interview with Radio Vidin, he said: “I am happy and sincerely grateful to everyone who honored me on my special day. I am delighted by the young bands in our country.”

In addition to being a performer, Vladimir Georgiev was also known as a drum teacher. The cause of his death was not specified in the published reports.