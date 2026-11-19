The British rock band Asia have released „Indigo“ – their first studio album since the death of co-founder, vocalist and bassist John Wetton in 2017. The record was released on November 6 and is the 14th studio album in the band’s history.

„Indigo“ arrives 12 years after „Gravitas“, Asia’s last album featuring Wetton. The new material was created by a lineup consisting of keyboardist Geoff Downes, vocalist and bassist Harry Whitley, guitarist John Mitchell and drummer Virgil Donati. The album was recorded in 2025.

Wetton’s unfinished music

The story of „Indigo“ began in 2015, when Downes and Wetton started preparing new songs following the release of „Gravitas“. Wetton’s illness brought the work to a halt, and his death in 2017 left the project unfinished.

„I lost my greatest songwriting partner,“ Downes told Louder. He later decided that the unfinished music should not remain unreleased.

At the heart of the album is the three-part composition „Tattoo Indigo“, which the two musicians worked on together. „Indigo“ includes „Tattoo Indigo (Parts 2 & 3)“, as well as „Chesapeake Bay“ – another song begun by Wetton and Downes. Steve Howe, one of Asia’s original members, plays acoustic guitar on „Chesapeake Bay“.

New lineup and concert plans

The current lineup took shape after a tribute concert for John Wetton in 2023. The response to the performances convinced Downes to continue with a new version of Asia. Harry Whitley takes on vocals and bass, while John Mitchell and Virgil Donati were chosen because of their previous work with musicians from Wetton’s circle.

The album’s first single is „The Traveller (Into The Light)“. Other tracks include „Change Of Heart“, „Arcadia“, „Life In The Sun“, „Hymn For The Fallen“, „An Elegy“ and „Echo Of You“. The bonus edition includes a version of „Tattoo Indigo (Part 3)“ featuring Mike Portnoy of Dream Theater.

The release of „Indigo“ is followed by a new concert period for Asia. Geoff Downes will have commitments with both the band and Yes in 2027, while Asia plans to perform songs from the new album as well.

Sources: loudersound.com, hellorayo.co.uk, tollbit.forbes.com