Classic rock is entering the end of 2026 with major concert plans, and Rush, Journey and Foreigner are among the most active names from the 1970s and 1980s scene. What the three bands have in common is that they are opting for large-scale tours, lengthy concert programs and residencies instead of announcing new studio albums.

Rush Double Their Concerts at Sphere

Rush have added five more dates to their initially announced residency at Sphere in Las Vegas. This means the Canadian band will perform 10 concerts in 2027 – on May 21, 23, 26, 28 and 30, as well as June 15, 17, 19, 24 and 26.

The lineup features Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Lauren Gold. Nilles is taking the place of the late Neil Peart on the „Fifty Something“ tour, which began in 2026 and is expected to continue with dates in South America and Europe through April 2027.

The Las Vegas program will include full performances of „2112“ and „Moving Pictures“, as well as other songs from the band’s catalog. „When we initially scheduled this tour, we didn’t know how well we would handle the demands of being on the road,“ Rush said. The band added that the musicians are doing well and having fun onstage. The expansion of the residency was attributed to „incredible demand“.

Journey Move Closer to a Possible Finale

Journey began the final leg of their U.S. tour in September, with the final concert scheduled for November 28 at Chase Center in San Francisco. The tour has been presented as a farewell, but the band has not officially announced that it is ending its activities.

The tour includes more than 100 concerts in 2026 and passes through cities including Los Angeles, Phoenix, Seattle, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Denver and Las Vegas. In addition to the hits „Faithfully“ and „Don’t Stop Believin’“, the setlist includes less frequently performed songs such as „Of a Lifetime“, as well as compositions from the album „Raised on Radio“.

„I’m sure it will be somewhat emotional, because that’s where it all began,“ Journey guitarist and co-founder Neal Schon told the Associated Press. Keyboardist Jonathan Cain suggested that there could be „some kind of reunion“ at the finale, without specifying which guests he had in mind.

Foreigner Celebrate 50 Years with a Tour

Foreigner have announced six concerts as part of the „50 Years of Hits“ tour at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The show begins on March 10, 2027, with the other announced dates being March 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20.

The series is linked to the 50th anniversary of the band’s debut album, released in 1977. Some of the concerts will feature Al Greenwood – Foreigner’s keyboardist and co-founder, who played on the band’s first three albums.

The participation of original vocalist Lou Gramm was not initially announced. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, he is not listed in the residency’s lineup, although in recent years he has made sporadic appearances with the band and spoken about retiring from live performances.

Sources: loudersound.com, apnews.com, ultimateclassicrock.com