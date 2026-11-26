On November 26, 1864, 12-year-old Alice Liddell received an unusual gift: a handwritten book written and illustrated by Charles Lutwidge Dodgson himself. He titled it “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground” and dedicated it as “a Christmas gift for a dear child in memory of a summer’s day.”

This clarification is important because it is often claimed that the manuscript was a birthday present for Alice. Historical evidence points to something else: the gift was presented in November and was intended as an early Christmas present.

A Story That Began During a Boat Ride

The story was born two years earlier, on July 4, 1862, during a boat ride along the River Thames near Oxford. Dodgson was traveling with Alice and her sisters Lorina and Edith Liddell. During the outing, he invented a story about a girl who finds herself in a strange world, and Alice asked him to write it down.

The original manuscript was handwritten and included 37 pen-and-ink drawings, as well as a colored title page. It consisted of 90 pages and remained a personal gift for Alice instead of being published immediately.

From “Under Ground” to Wonderland

Charles Dodgson was a mathematician and lecturer at Oxford, but he published his literary works under the name Lewis Carroll. After the story was revised and expanded, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” illustrated by John Tenniel, was published in 1865. The expanded version was significantly longer than the manuscript and included characters and scenes that were absent from the original text.

The initial print run consisted of 2,000 copies, but it was withdrawn because of objections to the quality of the printed illustrations. A new edition was released at the end of 1865, although its title page bore the date 1866. The book gradually became an international success and remained in print for more than a century.

Two Books, Not Two Parts of One Edition

The sequel, “Through the Looking-Glass,” was published in 1871. It was a standalone book, not a second part of the original edition of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” It included famous poems and characters, among them “Jabberwocky” and the White Knight.

The original manuscript of “Alice’s Adventures Under Ground” is now held by the British Library. It preserves the earliest form of the story, which began as a tale told during a summer outing and became one of the most recognizable books in world literature.

Sources: history.com, theguardian.com, apps.lib.umich.edu