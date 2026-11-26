Andy Taylor, the guitarist for Duran Duran, has died at the age of 65. The musician passed away on November 23 at his home, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with metastatic prostate cancer. His death was confirmed by his family and former bandmates.

“To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us he was the most wonderful husband, a loving father and the proudest grandfather,” his wife, Tracy Wilson-Taylor, said in a family statement quoted by the Associated Press. The band described Taylor as someone who brought “fire and confidence” to its music from the very beginning.

The guitarist behind Duran Duran’s biggest hits

Andy Taylor was born on February 16, 1961, in Tynemouth, England. He joined Duran Duran in 1980, when the band was forming its signature lineup with Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor.

The debut album “Duran Duran” was released in 1981, while the international breakthrough came with 1982’s “Rio.” Taylor helped shape the sound of songs such as “Rio,” “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex” and “Girls on Film” – compositions that made the band one of the icons of the British pop and rock scene in the 1980s.

Taylor left Duran Duran in 1986 and later rejoined the band in the early 2000s. In 2006, he permanently left the lineup. In addition to Duran Duran, he was also known as a member of The Power Station, and in 1987 he released the solo album “Thunder.”

The battle with the disease

Taylor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018. He publicly revealed his illness in 2022, when Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The guitarist did not attend the ceremony because of his deteriorating health.

In a statement released after his death, his former bandmates emphasized that he had been part of the band’s history since its creation. Taylor is survived by his wife and four children.

Sources: apnews.com, investing.com, theguardian.com