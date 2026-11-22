A text inspired by the book „17 Essays Against This World“ by Bulgarian writer Nikolay Petev has been included in educational material on modern Greek language and literature. Mediamall reports this, noting that students are working on topics related to freedom of thought, a critical attitude toward the modern world and the right to ask uncomfortable questions.

The educational text is titled „Against a World Without Questions“. According to the publication, the tasks require students to analyze ideas about spiritual passivity and the restriction of independent thought, draw a connection with the poetry of Constantine Cavafy and prepare a speech on the topic „The Right to Ask Why: How Young People Can Resist Passivity and Spiritual Manipulation“.

Critical Thinking as an Educational Topic

The text, presented as inspired by Petev’s essays, argues that refusing to ask questions leads to giving up personal freedom. One of the formulations reads: „I do not like this world because it is afraid of questions“. In the reflections that follow, digital convenience, an abundance of information and the illusion of choice are presented as factors that can turn people into passive observers.

The tasks direct students not only toward literary analysis, but also toward exploring the connection between the text and personal and social responsibility. Thus, the Bulgarian author’s book is used as an occasion for a discussion about freedom of judgment and the mechanisms through which critical thinking can be weakened.

Who Is Nikolay Petev

Nikolay Petev is the author of books of prose, journalism and essays. Among them is „17 Essays Against This World“, published in 2012. In the collection, he examines the substitution of values, comfortable resignation and the rejection of independent thought. The book was presented to the cultural community in Pleven in 2013.

Petev was born on August 10, 1951, in the village of Drenovets, Montana Region. He worked as a journalist, publisher and literary critic, and from 2003 to 2013 he was chairman of the Union of Bulgarian Writers. He was also the author of the books „Here, in Time“, „Poetry and Position“, „The Lighthouse and Its Keeper“, „Behind the Curtain of the Political Theater“ and „Don’t You Remember Me“.

The writer died on October 15, 2013, at the age of 62. The publication about the Greek educational material does not specify particular schools, grades or an official document from the Greek educational authorities. What it confirms is that the text was presented as part of educational work in Greece and that it is connected to Nikolay Petev’s book.