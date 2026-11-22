Manuscripts of two of Bob Dylan’s most famous songs will be offered at auction by Sotheby’s in December. The New York sale will also include an unreleased recording from a private concert by the American musician in 1963. The Rock & Pop auction will take place from December 2 to 15.

The manuscripts could fetch $1 million

The highest estimate is for the three pages of notes for “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” They were written in black ink and date from late 1964 or early 1965. Their expected price is between $400,000 and $600,000.

Two pages containing verses from the anti-war song “Masters of War” are expected to fetch between $350,000 and $400,000. The manuscript dates from around 1963, when the song was included on the album “The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan.” The combined top estimate for the two manuscripts reaches $1 million.

An unreleased recording from Dylan’s early years in New York

Among the items is an original recording from a private Dylan concert at the apartment of Eve and Mac McKenzie. It was made in 1963, during the period when the musician was building his career in New York. The recording is estimated at between $15,000 and $20,000.

The McKenzie family maintained close relations with Dylan and recorded his performances during his first years in the city. It has not been announced who currently owns the manuscripts and the recording. It is also not known who the buyers will be after the bidding ends.

“These manuscripts and recordings bring us remarkably close to Bob Dylan at a pivotal moment in his development as an artist,” said Craig Inciardi, Sotheby’s specialist in music and popular culture. According to him, the materials reveal the creative process of a young songwriter who constantly experimented and changed direction.

The period that changed his music

“Masters of War” is among Dylan’s early protest songs, while “Subterranean Homesick Blues” marked his transition to a more electric sound. The latter song was part of the 1965 album “Bringing It All Back Home” and later also became known for the opening scene of D. A. Pennebaker’s documentary film “Don’t Look Back.”

Bob Dylan received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016. He continues to perform in concert in 2026, when he will be 85 years old.

Sources: bta.bg, collectiblesnews.com