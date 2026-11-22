Director Nikolay Lambrev-Mihaylovski died on November 20. The sad news was announced by the Bulgarian Army Theatre, whose company he worked with for more than two decades.

“For more than 20 years, Niki Lambrev was part of the creative family of the Bulgarian Army Theatre,” the theatre wrote. The statement said that the stage had been his home, while his work with actors, dramatic texts and audiences had left behind numerous theatrical events.

More than 130 productions in theatre, opera and music

Nikolay Lambrev-Mihaylovski was born on December 13, 1953, in Sofia. He graduated in theatre directing from the Krastyo Sarafov National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts, where he later taught acting.

His professional career took him through the drama theatres in Plovdiv, Dobrich, Stara Zagora, Burgas, Gabrovo and Varna, as well as the Ivan Vazov National Theatre, the Satirical Theatre and the Little City Theatre “Behind the Canal” in Sofia.

His first meeting with Plovdiv audiences came in 1979 with the production “Golemanov” by Stefan L. Kostov. On the stage of the Drama Theatre – Plovdiv, he created more than 30 productions, including “The Cuckoo’s Nest,” “Irina,” “The Road to Mecca,” “The Marriage,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” and “The Living from the Dead Neighborhood.”

His creative biography includes more than 130 theatre, opera and musical productions. Among the operas he directed were Giuseppe Verdi’s “Rigoletto” and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “The Magic Flute.” He also worked for Bulgarian National Television and Bulgarian National Radio, creating more than 20 radio plays and directing the series “A Church for Wolves.”

Director, teacher and author

Lambrev-Mihaylovski also had acting roles in the films “The Boy Is Leaving,” “Petroleum” and “Men’s Stories.” He was the author of the books “Sand” and “Shadows of Angels,” in which he brought together theatrical essays, poetry and creative reflections.

He was the recipient of awards from the Union of Bulgarian Actors for directing, prizes from the national showcases of Bulgarian drama and theatre, and the Plovdiv Award for theatrical achievement.

The statement from the Bulgarian Army Theatre did not specify when and where the memorial service would take place. “Thank you, Niki, for the years, for the bold explorations, for the productions and for everything you left on our stage,” the company wrote.