On December 4, Mihaela Fileva will release the first vinyl record of her career. “THE CONCERT — with Symphony Orchestra” features 19 songs on a double vinyl album, recorded live during her concert with the Vratsa Philharmonic at Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, conducted by Maxim Eshkenazy.

The project places Fileva’s pop songs in a symphonic setting and includes duets with Mimi Nikolova, Grafa and Dara Ekimova. The recordings include “Opasno Blizki,” “I Az Sam Tuk” and “Incognito.”

Double vinyl album featuring live recordings

The limited edition comes with a gatefold sleeve and a personal letter from the singer to her fans. Fileva describes the concert as the fulfilment of a long-held desire that brings together the two main musical worlds in her work.

“I dreamed of bringing together the two musical worlds I love most — pop music and symphonic sound,” says Mihaela Fileva.

According to her, the experience continues to live on through the audience even after the concert has ended. The vinyl album turns the stage performance into a collector’s edition that can be kept and listened to outside the concert hall.

Meetings with fans in three cities

The premiere will be followed by meetings with fans at music stores. Fileva will be in Burgas on December 6, in Plovdiv on December 7 and in Sofia on December 12. Fans will be able to meet her and have their record signed.

“THE CONCERT — with Symphony Orchestra” will be distributed by Warner Music through “Orpheus Music.” The album can be pre-ordered online, and its official release is scheduled for December 4.

Sources: actualno.com