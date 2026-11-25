American band Munly & The Lupercalians will give their first concert in Bulgaria on November 25 at the B-Side hall of Mixtape 5 club in Sofia. The group will present a blend of gothic Americana, alternative country and punk blues at the invitation of “Alarma Punk Jazz.”

Before the headline performance, Petar Delchev will take the stage with a solo set. The musician, known for “Kayno Yesno Slonce,” “Iсихия” and Ambient Folklore, will present an electrified hurdy-gurdy in a post-rock, psychedelic folk and ambient style. Georgi Koinov, performing under the name Bad Ritual, will select the music before and after the concert.

Masked Residents of Lupercalia

Munly & The Lupercalians are built around the images of strange masked characters, residents of the fictional city of Lupercalia. “The band is a mythical multitude of strange masked characters,” the organizers say, describing the concerts as a theatrical performance.

The name is connected to the Lupercalia — ancient Roman festivals of abundance, initially dedicated to Lupercus, the protector of wolves. Later, the cult merged with that of the god Faunus, for whom “Lupercus” became one of the epithets.

The group’s music relies on banjo, vocals ranging from baritone to falsetto, a keyboard-and-electronic foundation, and drums. Behind the stage personas are Lord Dwight Pentecost, Andrew Warner and Rebecca Vera.

Albums and Connection to the “Denver Sound”

Munly & The Lupercalians’ debut album, Petr & The Wulf, was released in 2010 on the Alternative Tentacles label, founded by Jello Biafra and East Bay Ray of Dead Kennedys. The record is a free interpretation of Sergei Prokofiev’s symphonic fairy tale “Peter and the Wolf.”

The band’s latest album is Kinnery of Lupercalia: Undelivered Legion, released in 2022. It is a conceptual part of a trilogy devoted to the different lineages in the fictional city. Slim Cessna’s Auto Club continued the series in 2024 with Kinnery of Lupercalia: Buell Legion, while the third part has been entrusted to DBUK.

The project is led by Jason Thompson, known as Munly Jay Munly. He is a member of DBUK and Slim Cessna’s Auto Club, where he is co-frontman alongside Slim Cessna, and is one of the figures associated with the so-called “Denver sound.” Munly is also the author of short-story collections and theatrical plays.

Sources: bta.bg, mikamagazine.com