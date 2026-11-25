The Museum of London is opening at a new location after 10 years of renovation and preparation. From Saturday, visitors will be able to explore the exhibition free of charge, tracing the history of the British capital through the centuries.

From ancient Roman finds to Queen Victoria’s dress

Among the exhibits are ancient Roman artefacts, a dress worn by Queen Victoria and an 18th-century wooden toilet. The collection brings together objects from different periods and shows how life in London has changed through items linked to everyday life, culture and public life.

The museum also features a work by Banksy – one of the most recognisable representatives of contemporary street art. Its presence places modern London alongside artefacts from distant historical eras.

A window onto the trains beneath the building

One of the unusual attractions is a six-metre window through which visitors can watch trains passing beneath the museum. In this way, the exhibition space connects the city’s history with its contemporary rhythm and transport infrastructure.

Following the opening, admission to the museum will be free, while the exhibition will offer historical finds, royal objects and works by contemporary artists side by side.

Sources: nova.bg