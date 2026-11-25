A memorial plaque to the creator of the first Bulgarian newspaper has now been installed at the address from which it was launched 180 years ago. Ivan Bogorov, who began publishing “Bulgarski Orel” in 1846, was honored in the center of Leipzig. The publication marked the beginning of the Bulgarian periodical press.

The plaque has been installed at Nikolaistraße 1, at the corner with Grimmaische Straße. This is the address where Bogorov lived while studying chemistry at Leipzig University.

“The first Bulgarian newspaper kindled the spark of modern ideas in our country,” Minister of Education and Science Prof. Georgi Valchev said.

According to him, the unveiling is significant not only for Bulgaria but also for the Bulgarian community in the German city. The minister stressed that European countries helped modernize Bulgarian culture during the 18th and 19th centuries.

A place connected with the Bulgarian National Revival

The initiative for the memorial plaque was launched by the Bulgarian News Agency jointly with the Embassy of Bulgaria in Germany. It is part of the “Bulgarian Places Around the World” project, which commemorates sites outside the country connected with the lives and work of prominent Bulgarians.

Kiril Valchev said that the plaque serves as a reminder not only of the beginnings of Bulgarian journalism, but also of Leipzig’s role in the building of modern Bulgaria even before the restoration of Bulgarian statehood.

“Every Bulgarian student learns about the German city when studying history, and every compatriot of ours who visits it can see the place where the publication of the newspaper began,” Prof. Georgi Valchev said.

Those taking part in the ceremony included Bulgaria’s ambassador to Germany Grigor Porozhanov, the mayor of Karlovo, Dr. Emil Kabaivanov, Bulgaria’s honorary consul in the federal state of Saxony, Heiko Schmidt, Leipzig’s first deputy mayor Torsten Bonev, and representatives of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Bulgarian community.

Leipzig and Bulgarian educators

Kiril Valchev recalled that a number of figures associated with Bulgarian culture, education and public life received their education in Leipzig. They include the first rector of Sofia University, Aleksandar Teodorov-Balan, the author of the national anthem’s lyrics, Tsvetan Radoslavov, Ivan Shishmanov, Krastyo Krastev, Pencho Slaveykov and Geo Milev.

Leipzig’s first deputy mayor, Torsten Bonev, noted that Bulgarian merchants had already been taking part in the Leipzig Trade Fair as early as the 18th century. Later, Bulgarians who studied in the city contributed to the development of public and political life in Bulgaria.

On the eve of the unveiling, the German-language issue of the LIK magazine, dedicated to the 180th anniversary of the publication of “Bulgarski Orel” and its creator, was presented at the Bulgarian Cultural Institute in Berlin.

Prof. Georgi Valchev linked the anniversary to other key events in Bulgarian educational and cultural history that took place beyond the borders of present-day Bulgaria: the first Bulgarian magazine in Smyrna, the first Bulgarian high school in Bolgrad, and the establishment of the Bulgarian Literary Society in Brăila.