Today marks the 221st anniversary of the birth of Hans Christian Andersen - the greatest storyteller who ever lived

Hans Christian Andersen is a Danish writer born on April 2, 1805 in the city of Odense. Some call him “the greatest storyteller who ever lived”. He grew up in a poor family and experienced the hardships of life. Andersen loved to write since childhood and sought his path in art, writes prikazkite.bg.

He published his first book while still a student. His writing style transformed the genre of the literary fairy tale in the era of Romanticism.

His stories reveal his personal suffering, refracted through the prism of magic.

A large part of the fairy tales are a creation of his imagination, but he also draws inspiration from folk beliefs and his travels in different countries.

Andersen's works are a muse for composers, with a large part of them being presented in opera and ballet.

In the unique fairy tales of Hans Christian Andersen, the characters are driven by kindness and love. They bravely accept their fate, enchanting the minds of readers and becoming everyone's favorite.

In the eternal work of Hans Christian Andersen - tales such as „ The Little Mermaid, The Ugly Duckling, The Wild Swans and The Little Match Girl will live on in the minds of readers of every generation. There is probably no child who has not fallen asleep to one of his magical tales.

Although Andersen is known for his over 150 children's works, translated into over 150 languages, he is also the author of travelogues, several novels and plays. Hans Christian Andersen did not have a family of his own, but he left every family in the world the most priceless treasure for children - his fairy tales.

“The whole world is full of miracles, but we are so used to them that we take them for granted.”