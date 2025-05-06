Favorite Bulgarian actress Maya Novoselska celebrates her birthday today

Today, one of the most talented and beloved Bulgarian actresses, Maya Novoselska, celebrates her 62nd birthday.

We wish her to continue to delight the Bulgarian audience with her performances and to keep in her soul that spark that makes her so special.

The actress was born on May 6, 1963 in Sofia. She graduated from acting for puppet theater with Yulia Ognyanova and Elena Vladova at VITIZ "Kr. Sarafov" in 1985.

During the period 1986-1988. she worked at the State Puppet Theater – Dobrich and played her debut role there – A thought about flying in "Some can, others can't" - composition by Teddy Moskov. She continues her work in various theaters in the country and abroad - in Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Bochum. With the Army Theater she has played in many theater centers around the world - Moscow, Avignon, Jerusalem, Zurich, Leipzig, Dresden. She participated in the productions "The Master and Margarita", "The Servant's Comedy", "Phantasmagoria" at the Army Theater and "Marmalade" in "Tears and Laughter". She is widely known for the television show "The Street". She participated in the film "Rhapsody in White".

Characteristic of her acting are the clownishly stylized gestures, facial expressions, movements and the ability to use different speech registers. Her characters are a little funny and a little sad, they seem innocent, vulnerable and grotesque, without the actress depriving them of their spiritualized human radiance.

She is a laureate of the "Askeer' 95" for the play "Marmalade" and is the winner of the Yves Montand Award for Best Actress in 2002 for the film "Rhapsody in White".

She has won a number of national and international awards. She is the winner of the "Icarus" of the Union of Artists in Bulgaria "for leading female role", for her role in the one-man show "A Little Radio".

Maya Novoselska is the wife of director Teddy Moskov and they have one son named Ivan, writes Edna.bg.